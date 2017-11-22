Market Segmentation:

The Global Label Adhesive Market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, substrate type, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into permanent, removable, freezer, high temperature, and repositionable. The permanent Label Adhesive holds a major share of the market due to its major contribution to the packaging of food and consumer goods packaging, along with pharmaceuticals. Apart from this, type of label adhesive also helps in branding elements through their aesthetic characteristics. Freezer label adhesive is another important segment, which is growing at a significant CAGR owing to increasing use of food items, which are cold preserved after packaging and labelling.

Based on technology the market is segmented into water based, hot metal based, and solvent based. Among these technologies, water-based technology is growing at the highest CAGR on account of its distinct properties such as low VOC content, and lower cost as compared to other technologies. Moreover, the water based label adhesives can withstand a wide temperature range to propel the demand for the product in the coming years.

On the basis of substrate type, the Global Label Adhesive Market is market is divided into polyethylene terephthalate (PET), metal container, and polyolefin bottle. The use of PET bottles and metal container is growing as result of its harmless nature, recyclability, and inertness towards the product it contain, which, in turn, is projected to boost demand for label adhesives in these segments.

Market Overview:

Label Adhesive is primarily used on small piece of paper designed to stick to another paper or other object. The product is primarily used in self-adhesive labels, which is a majorly used in a huge number of end use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & cosmetics, and other retail consumer goods. Depending upon their applications, it includes six types of label adhesives, such as permanent, removable, freezer, high temperature, and repositionable. The global label market is steadily growing at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach nearly USD 52 billion by the end of review period, which is expected to fuel the demand for the product in the coming years. The market is mainly driven by surging demand for informative and attractive labels on metal cans and PET bottles containing food and beverages. The major restraints operating in the market includes the regulations such as Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) in Europe, and the use of printed, flexible, and rigid packaging, which eliminates the need for the label.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the Global Label Adhesive Market is segmented into five key regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR, and holding more than 40% share of the Global Label Adhesive Market. The growth of the market in this region is mainly driven by the increasing use of packaged items starting from food & beverages to other retail consumer product. Europe is the second most substantial label adhesive market across the globe, wherein demand for the product is primarily fueled by the increasing demand from a major end use industries such as food & beverages, and pharmaceuticals. North America is another significant region in the Global Label Adhesive Market after Europe. This is attributed to the increasing use of packaged and canned food products. Other regions in the Global Label Adhesive Market are the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among them, the market for label adhesive in Latin America is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR owing to pacifying economic and political scenario. The Middle East & Africa hold a least share of the Global Label Adhesive Market, which is expected to witness a significant changes in coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players operating in the Global Label Adhesive Market are Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), ITL Apparel Label Solution (U.K.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), 3M (U.S.), BOSTIK S.A (France), H.B Fuller (U.S.), Avery Dennison (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.), and Lintec Corporation (Japan), among others.

