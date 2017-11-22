Honeysuckle Market: Overview

Honeysuckle belongs to the Lonicera family and is generally a shrub. The regions where the honeysuckles are found include Russia, Northern Europe, Northern areas of Asia, and Canada. Various varieties of the honeysuckle are found in China. The alternative names for the honeysuckle are Lonicera sempervirens, Lonicera periclymenum, or Lonicera japonica. The major end-user industries where the honeysuckle is used include cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry.

Honeysuckle Market: Facts

The honeysuckles are considered as invasive and thus some of the states have banned its sale. The places where the honeysuckles are banned include New York, Massachusetts, Texas, and New Hampshire. In these places selling, buying, or growing honeysuckle is banned.

Honeysuckle Market: Segmentation

The global honeysuckle market is fragmented into its source, type, form, distribution channel, and application. Based on the source, the global market is segregated into the conventional and organic source. Based on the type, the honeysuckle market is categorized into honeysuckle shrubs and honeysuckle vines. The honeysuckle vine is sub-categorized into Japanese honeysuckle and trumpet honeysuckle. Based on the form, the market is divided into liquid, capsule, and powder. Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into direct and indirect segments. The indirect segment is sub-categorized into a specialty store, e-retailers, modern trade, and medical store. Based on the application, the global market is fragmented into the pharmaceutical industry, retail, and cosmetics industry.

Honeysuckle Market: Growth Factors

In the coming years, the demand for the honeysuckle market will increase at a considerable rate. The factor that will contribute to the growth of the market is the increasing application of the honeysuckle in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries. In the Chinese market, the Japanese honeysuckle was being used traditionally in the pharmaceutical sector for the treatment of a number of health issues. In the Chinese medicines, the honeysuckle was used for the treatment of inflammation, skin infections, fevers, and diarrhea. The honeysuckle can be used for the treatment of skin rashes, cuts, and skin abrasions. In many skin treatments, the stems of honeysuckle are used as it is the preferred part. Owing to this increased application of honeysuckle, the demand for the honeysuckle market is triggering.

Honeysuckle Market: Regional Analysis

The region that is dominating the honeysuckle market is the North America. Owing to the growing demand for the honeysuckle especially in the countries such as New Zealand and the U.S. the market is expanding in the North American region. Asia Pacific region is also contributing a major share in the growth of the honeysuckle market. In Asia Pacific region, it is China that contributes majorly to the market growth owing to the increased production of the product.

Honeysuckle Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the honeysuckle market include Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., India Essential Oils, Damin Foodstuff Co., Ltd., India Aroma Oils And Company, The Bach Centre, and others.

