Gstarsoft Co.,Ltd., recognized leading provider of 2D/3D CAD software and solutions for a wide range of industries, celebrates its 25th anniversary today.

Founded in November 1992, with 25-year proud history of technological innovation and business practice, Gstarsoft has been dedicated to providing fast, powerful and DWG-compatible CAD software and solutions for worldwide customers and partners.

Gstarsoft has always been focused on providing the best software solutions to customers since the beginning. In 2013, the new generation of GstarCAD came out in line of Gstarsoft’s products and was featured with innovative functions and efficient tools. The new platform software was based on advanced core technologies and was available in 14 languages, making GstarCAD the most compatible alternative CAD in the market. In 2014, Gstarsoft launched DWG FastView for easily viewing, editing and sharing drawings from mobile devices or via Web browsers, bringing great convenience to customers who want to access to their drawings anywhere and anytime. In 2017, DWG FastView cloud service went online to connect GstarCAD and DWG FastView users by taking the advantages of Internet/Mobile Internet and cloud technologies.

Today GstarCAD 2018 is far ahead in performance, stability and other key functional and performance indicators and becomes leading CAD software in the world. There are 500,000+ installations of GstarCAD products and 10,000,000+ users of DWG FastView in more than 70 countries around the world, enjoying fast design and drafting, easy communication and collaboration brought about by Gstarsoft.

The past 25 years also witnessed the business soaring of Gstarsoft. Besides the impressive number of 10,000,000+ satisfied users, GstarCAD products and DWG FastView are widely adopted and used from major AEC and manufacturing industries to many other segmented industries. The number of GstarCAD partners has also rocketed from a handful to today’s over 130.

“I started the business cooperation with Gstarsoft in 2009. I have to say that becoming a GstarCAD distributor was the best decision of my life. GstarCAD is a great product for an affordable price. I think it is the best alternative CAD in the market. People at Gstarsoft are working hard and smart. They are good friends and like family members rather than business partners. I was happy for the past 8 years with Gstarsoft and I am looking forward to the next 8 years! ” said Marian Slovák, CEO of GS SOFT. Cooperation based on excellent products and win-win business philosophy has won the trust of customers and partners and led to fast-growing business in the past 25 years.

“We are extremely proud of what we achieved in the past 25 years when looking back on history.” says Xiang Lu, CEO of Gstarsoft. “Today we have very good technologies and solutions and very good relationship with our partners and clients. Gstarsoft is on the right track to the future and will never forget our mission: Bringing more values to our customers by continuously increasing design efficiency while saving cost”

“Chase to prevail, Presist to trust !” Gstarsoft is looking forward to the next 25 years!

More stories：https://goo.gl/zkAGcG