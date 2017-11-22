Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE) has added a fresh report to its online database. The research report titled “Global Market Study on Corrugated Packaging: Glassware and ceramics application to witness highest growth by 2020” offers an in-depth analysis on the global corrugate packaging market.

Global Corrugated Packaging Market: Product Analysis

The increasing concerns over rising air and land pollution due to use of synthetic packaging is driving the demand for eco-friendly and green packaging. This, in turn, is having a positive impact on the global market for corrugates packaging. Owing to their superior performance, corrugated packaging finds its use across a wide range of industrial application. Corrugated packaging is available in various type of shapes and sizes including folded and die-cut that can meet highly complex packaging requirements.

Corrugate packaging can be attuned according to shipping density and shelf dimension, however, then tend show a poor resistance to moisture. Some manufactures use water repellent coatings or apply moisture barrier to overcome the issue. A wide range of corrugated board with varied flute sizes are available that can meet the strength and durability requirements of specific applications. Corrugated package not only serves various consumer goods packaging requirements but can also be utilized as billboards or self-stand displays for product marketing or branding at shopping centers and malls. This is possible because corrugated packaging can be printed with high-impact graphic caricature and designs.

Corrugated packaging finds robust application in secondary shipping, wherein the products is used to add extra protection to the shipped goods at an affordable price range unlike other packaging solutions. Furthermore, the product has become the primary packaging option for various consumer electron goods. Special type of corrugated packaging is applied in electronic goods packaging such as litho-lam or litho lamination. At the same time, corrugated retail display stands are becoming increasingly popular in the retail outlets and chains particularly for low-budget product promotion strategies.

A major of corrugated products and packaging are manufactured using high amounts of recovered fiber (including old newspapers, old corrugated containers, mixed paper and kraft), thereby making it a highly sustainable packaging solution.

Among packaging materials, corrugated packaging has one of the highest recycling rate. In 2012, more than two-third of all containerboards produced in the U.S was recycled and recovered. Processed food has been one of the major application segment in the global market for corrugated packaging. Processed food packaging is expected to remain a lucrative application segment over 2020. The product is also used in packaging of household products, beverages and personal care.

Global Corrugated Packaging Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading market players profiled in the report include Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, Georgia-Pacific Equity Holdings LLC, Mondi Group, DS Smith Plc, Rock-Tenn Company, Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Ltd., Oji Holdings Corporation, and Packaging Corporation of America. Many of these companies are aiming to further consolidate their market position by implementing merger and acquisition strategies.

