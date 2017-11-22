According to a new report, Global Artificial Intelligence Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global artificial intelligence market is estimated to reach USD 16,274.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 44.5% from 2016 to 2022. The North America market dominated the Global Artificial Intelligence Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby growing at a CAGR of 42.7% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 46.9% during 2016-2022.
The Machine learning segment contributed the larger share to the Global Artificial Intelligence Market in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.6% during the forecast period. The Speech recognition segment is anticipated to grow at CAGR of 52.7% during 2016-2022.
The report highlights the adoption of Artificial Intelligence market, globally. Based on the Technology, the Artificial Intelligence Market is segmented into Machine learning, Natural language processing, Image processing and Speech recognition market. On the basis of Application, the market is bifurcated into Government & Defense, BFSI, Consumer Goods & Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Education, Transportation and Others segment. The market is further geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa) market.
Key Players profiled in the report include IPSoft, Rocket Fuel Inc., Qlik Technologies Inc., Microstrategy Inc., Brighterion Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, 24/7 Customer Inc., Next IT Corporation.
Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-artificial-intelligence-market/
Segmentation
The market is segmented based on Technology, Application and Geography.
By Technology
Machine learning
Natural language processing
Image processing
Speech recognition
By Application
Government & Defense
BFSI
Consumer Goods & Retail
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
Energy & Utilities
Manufacturing
Education
Transportation
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
