Diphenylamine (DPA) is a crystalline pleasant smelling organic compound with a chemical formula (C6H5)2NH. DPA dissolves in many common organic solvents, and is moderately soluble in water. Diphenylamine is primarily used as a parent compound for the vulcanization accelerators and for antioxidants or antiozonant in end use industry such as plastics and rubber. DPA as well as their derivatives are added to rubber products to slowdown the degradation process by oxidants and ozone. DPA find wide application scope as antioxidants, fungicide, chemical intermediate, and others in various end use industries such as agriculture, automotive, cosmetics& personal care, plastic & rubber among others. They are widely utilized as a chemical intermediate and antioxidants in the manufacturing of dyes, pH indicators, fibers, polymers, lubricants, and curing agents.

Some of the prominent factors that positively influence the growth of Diphenylamine Market are rapid urbanization, booming construction sector, and improving standard of living. Robust demand for drilling and exploration operations and the increasing developments in mining sector are increasing the demand for high quality lubricants, which is likely to propel the market growth. Moreover, changing lifestyle and rising consumer spending on the cosmetics & personal care products is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Competitive analysis:

The major players operating in the Diphenylamine Market include BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman International LLC. (U.S.), Chemtura Corporation (U.S.), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Duslo, a.s. (Slovakia), Seiko Chemical Co.,Ltd. (Japan), SONGWON (South Korea), Nantong Xinbang Chemical Technology Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), JIANGSU FEIYA CHEMICAL INDUSTRY CO.,LTD (China), and others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Diphenylamine Market is segmented on the basis of application, end use industry, and region. Based on application, diphenylamine market is segmented into antioxidants, fungicide, chemical intermediate, and others. Based on end use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, agriculture, cosmetics & personal care, general industry, plastics & rubber, and others. Among the application segment, antioxidants application is predicted to hold the larger share as compared to other segment. Increasing consumption of Diphenylamine Antioxidant in various lubricants such as gear oil, hydraulic oil, gasoline engine oil, diesel engine oil, compressor oil, and auto transmission fluid (ATF) is anticipated to propel the growth of the segment in the upcoming years. Moreover, diphenylamine and its derivatives are used as a stabilizers in nitrocellulose containing explosives and propellants, and as an antiozonant in the rubber and elastomer industry. They are widely used to prevent post-harvest deterioration of pear and apple crops. Moreover, they are extensively used as a sunscreen agent in the manufacturing of cosmetics & personal care products owing to their superior UV rays absorption capacity.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for Diphenylamine followed by North America and Europe on account of increasing demand from automotive, plastics & rubber and agriculture sector among others. Developing countries such as China, India, Thailand, and Malaysia are the fastest growing market for diphenylamine, and is projected to grow with the same pace in the near future. Ease in the availability of raw material, increasing population, and competitive production costs are also the important factors that are further improving the growth of Diphenylamine Market in the Asia Pacific region. North American DPA market is expected to witness an average growth owing to the presence of saturated end use industries. European market is expected to witness sluggish growth due to the implementation of stringent regulations and availability of other bio-based substitutes.

Key Points from Table of Contents:

