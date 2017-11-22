Australia; 22, November 2017: Christian Louboutin Australia instantly comes to the mind of a fashionable lady who always keeps herself updated on the latest style trends and makes sure to turn out in the trendiest outfits, the moment she thinks about stilettos. It does not need to be emphasized that almost all fashion-conscious women in Australia and indeed all stylish women all over the world are familiar with Christian Louboutin who went on to become one of the most celebrated fashion designers who is credited with bringing back the stiletto-a woman’s footwear with a penciled, tapering heel-in fashion. He first experimented with the high-heeled shoes for women in the 1990s, designing a range of stylish footwear that had heels with heights ranging from 4.72 inches (120mm) and beyond.

The distinctive stiletto available in Christian Louboutin Sydney instantly identified by its signature red sole crafted out of lacquer (a shellac material which on hardening is coated over the shoe sole for extending its life) was created by the designer in 1993. This high-heeled shoe with its characteristic red leather bottom went on to become extremely popular with trendy women throughout the world, regardless of age, religious belief, ethnicity, and social standing. The shoe with the red-lacquered sole attained the zenith of popularity over the years, earning the sobriquet, ‘sammy red soled shoes’. Princess Caroline of Monaco, who was Christian Louboutin’s first celebrity client, played a key role in popularizing the stiletto brand locally, nationally, and internationally.

Christian Louboutin Melbourne has two outlets in the capital city of Victoria, Australia. One shop is located in 290 Bourke Street, VIC 3000 Melbourne while the other outlet is situated in 88 Collins Street. Ladies residing in Melbourne can check out the innumerable designs and styles of stilettos either by visiting any of the stores or by browsing on the online outlet. An existing customer or a prospect can have a look at the different stiletto models listed under the categories of ‘new arrivals’, ‘Spring Summer18’, ‘Black and Nude’, ‘Seasoned Basics’, ‘Loubitag’, ‘Rocket Man’ and ‘Online Exclusives’. One can also narrow down the search by browsing the categories of ‘Pigalle’, ‘So Kate’, ‘Iriza’, ‘New Very Prive’, ‘Lady Peep’, ‘Pigalle Follies’, ‘Decollete554’, ‘Simple Pump’ and ‘So Kate’.

Christian Louboutin Sydney POS is located in ‘David Jones-Elizabeth Street, 86-108 Castelreagh Street. Apart from stilettos, women can shop online or offline for footwear other than stilettos. The footwear types are classified as ‘flats’, ‘pumps’, ‘peep toe’, ‘platforms’ ‘sandals’, ‘wedges’, ‘boots’ and ‘bridal’. Even men can walk into a Louboutin store in Melbourne or Sydney and shop for ankle boots, sneakers, espadrilles, oxfords, loafers, derbies, and so on.

Christian Louboutin, the world-famous designer shoe brand owns has stores in Australia from where it retails a diversified range of women's and men's footwear as well as leather handbags, strap bags and small leather goods.

