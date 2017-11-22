The antimicrobial packaging of the food products discharges certain antimicrobial active agents into the food products which help inhibit microorganism growth and increase the lifespan of the product. The active agents released help maintain the quality of the packaged product. It also helps in reducing the use of preservatives and additives in the packaged products. The antimicrobial packaging has applications in the healthcare, personal care, foods and beverages, agricultural, and dairy sectors. The application of antimicrobial active packaging is widely used in the healthcare sector.

The factors such as growing awareness related to health issues, increasing food wastage, high product consumption rate of the short shelf-life products, and rising infection or diseases throughout the globe drive the demand for antimicrobial packaging products in the global market. The growth of a number of industries such as agricultural, healthcare, consumer goods, foods and beverages, personal care, dairy product, and transportation in the developing and developed regions fuels the global antimicrobial packaging market growth. Antimicrobial packaging is a must in the food industry due to the growing consumer demand for packaged products that are fresh, free of preservatives, and least processed. The packaging is important to increase the life of the product which in turn boosts the antimicrobial packaging market. The demand for a natural source for antimicrobial agent production rather than the synthetic microbial source is restraining the antimicrobial packaging market growth.

The antimicrobial packaging market is bifurcated on the basis of base materials, pack type, technology, end-user industry, and antimicrobial agents. The base material segment is further divided into paper and paperboard, plastics, biopolymer, non-woven fabrics, glass, and aluminum foil. The pack type segment is categorized into cups and lids, cans, blister packs, trays, bags, carton packages, and pouches. The technology segment is classified as active packaging and controlled release packaging. The end-user industry segment is bifurcated into food and beverages, personal care, healthcare, agricultural products, and consumer goods. The antimicrobial agent’s segment is further categorized into the essential oil, metal ions and oxidizers, enzymes, bacteriocins, organic acids, natural extracts, fungicides, antibiotics, and gas. The food and beverages segment along with plastics in base material segment dominates the global antimicrobial packaging market.

The antimicrobial packaging products are broadly utilized across various regions around the globe. Asia Pacific region rules the global antimicrobial packaging market due to the growing population, increasing demand for packaged products, and it is considered to be a manufacturing hub that helps companies develop products at low cost. The market in Asia-Pacific region is witnessing growth due to the increasing healthcare, foods and beverages industry in the region. Europe is the region expected to fuel the antimicrobial packaging market due to the increasing demands for the packaged and fresh products in those regions. North America and Rest of the World follow Europe in terms of antimicrobial packaging market growth.

The major players that dominate the global antimicrobial packaging market include PolyOne Corporation, Dunmore Corporation, BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Biocote Limited, and Mondi Plc. The other players that dominate the antimicrobial packaging market include Takex Labo Co. Ltd., Microban International, Linpac Senior Holdings, and Oplon Pure Sciences Ltd.

