7 keys to Success on Amazon

Amazon is a great marketplace and many loyalists start their search on Amazon, not on Google. If you are into ecommerce or planning to get into, consider selling on Amazon. It is a huge marketplace and growing. You benefit from the crowds already on the marketplace looking for products – just like opening a shop in a busy mall. You get in front of people who are already there, shopping with credit card in hand.

Here are 7 tips that will help you succeed on amazon.

1. Have a Great product. Be unique. Sell your own product so you don’t have to compete with others for the same product. If you are trying to sell something from another manufacturer, you may end up competing with scores of others who are also selling the same. That forces a severe margin crunch and you may make sales but not much profit.

2. Set your listings correctly. Make sure the Title accurately reflects what you are selling. Select the correct category. Use keywords that customers are likely to use when searching for such a product.

3. Pictures: Upload as many pictures as make sense. Remember people can’t physically touch your products online so make it easy for them to evaluate your products through pictures and text.

4. Post FAQ on products. If you anticipate people will have quite a few questions, answer them beforehand in the product descriptions so prospects don’t have to wait for you to answer questions through the Amazon messaging system.

5. Talk about reviews. Amazon forbids merchants from asking customers to write reviews. However; if you encourage people to read reviews, your customers may start leaving their own reviews.

6. Don’t ignore international. A good bit of ecommerce sales are from overseas customers. Make sure you have shipping charges setup for international. Welcome them and make it easy for them to buy from you.

7. Start slow. Everything has a learning curve. Start with one or two products, see how the response is and then add other products if you can manage the additional sales.

