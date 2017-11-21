Kansas City, Kansas ( Webnewswire ) November 21, 2017 – Sol’s Jewelry & Pawn, the store for the variety of collection such as Baby and children jewelry, religious jewelry, wedding rings and chains and featured collections. Sol’s Jewelry also provides immediate cash loans on the mortgage of Gold jewelry including gold rings, necklace, bracelets, gold coins, silver jewelry, silver coins and sterling silver flatware, platinum jewelry, and diamonds. The store provides cash when the customer gives jewelry items to the Sol’s Pawn store with a valid ID. The age of the customer should be over 18.

By submitting these to the Pawn store the customer will get the best price for the jewelry delivered to the store. The Pawn store makes the procedure of getting money in exchange of jewel easy as they are fewer formalities. The store doesn’t check the background and credit details of the customer. Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn is the only Pawn store that will provide the highest price for the items.

The benefits of Pawn Shop are the instant money for the jewelry. Working with a pawn shop offers some novel points of interest, in any case, those different alternatives don’t. If the customer won’t pay the money back, the item would be taken by the Pawn store. But the credit score would not be affected. There is no tiresome paper work. Sol’s Pawnshop in Kansas City is one of the best stores to get the value of the assets one have.

The store also has the membership has of the National Pawnbrokers Association and the Kansas Pawnbrokers Association. Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn Shop in Kansas City focused on everlasting commitment with the customers and loyalty. The store aims to provide the honest price and value for the jewels that the customers give. It is one of the most sought out credible Pawn shop in Kansa City.

About Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn

Sol’s Jewelry and Pawn is one that the highest paid for the jewelry among the Pawn shop in Kansa City. It’s the only store with Gemological Institute of America. It is the only Pawn shop with five-star reviews on Google and Facebook. For more details, visit https://solskc.com

