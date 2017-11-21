Steinbeis University Berlin, the largest and most reputed German private universities, has announced a M.S. degree in Global Technology Management Asia. It is a specially designed program for Asia to help build the technology framework for ‘Make in India’ initiative. The program will be managed by Steinbeis Global Institute Tübingen (SGIT), Germany and will be offered across Asia in an exclusive collaboration with Ivory Education.

Under this collaboration, Ivory Education will be responsible for building capacity for the program including arranging associations with other universities, governments, private institutions and the others. It will also be responsible for providing assistance in technology, student management and marketing.

The program is the first ever Master’s Degree in Global Technology Management with modern didactics to provide the strategic framework for interface of technology and management and to put it into practice.

In the framework of the job-integrated study course, a concrete technology project will be transferred, e.g. in the area of nanotechnology, medicine, biotechnology, IT, construction, etc. Projects could be: building up a production plant abroad, introduction of new production processes, building up an international service organization, implementing IT projects, optimization of production processes or introducing knowledge management in companies.

Prof. Bertram Lohmüller, Director – SGIT and Program Director, says “Make in India is an initiative that has a potential of transforming India’s place in global economy. This program is our humble effort to help the professionals and companies develop expertise in Global Technology Management. India’s leadership in IT is admired throughout the world. This will also help in developing technology expertise across sectors that Indian companies will benefit from. We have also extended a minimum possible program fee for the program.”