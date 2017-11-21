A pouch is a container, which is used to hold products, while the stand-up pouch is capable of standing on its own. The base of the stand-up pouch is known as bottom guzzet. It is popular and is extensively used in flexible packaging. They are user-friendly and provide features such as hang-hole features, zipper reclosure, tear notches, and attractive billboards for label and graphics, thus they are broadly used in the food and beverages industry. Stand-up pouches have a scope in other end-use packaging applications including pet food, dry food packaging, natural products, and baby food. These pouches can easily change shape on the basis of the product being packed. They go through the detailed conversion process, which consists of coating, printing, extrusion, and lamination.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/stand-up-pouches-market

The key factor that is driving the market is the decorative appearance of the stand-up pouches. Another factor that leads to wide acceptance of the stand-up pouches is its features such as lightweight, better branding, and easy to handle couple with reduced cost of storage and shipping of products. They offer flexibility, improved shelf visibility, and are more cost-effective as compared to glass this may give rise to the market growth. Use of stand-up pouches is growing in the end user industries across the globe. Stand-up pouch prevents products from spoilage, provides convenience for the consumers for carrying the product, improves the overall aesthetic appeal of the product, maintains freshness of food and beverages, provides essential information about the product, these factors anticipate to open up new growth opportunities. However, the huge investment needed for buying the stand-up pouches packaging line and large space required for keeping these pouches expect to restrain the market.

Request Report TOC (Table of Contents) @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/toc/stand-up-pouches-market

The stand-up pouches market is classified based on its application, type, and form. Based on the application, the market is segregated into food & beverages, healthcare, pet food, personal & home care, human food, and non-food. The type segment is fragmented into standard, aseptic, and retort. On the basis of form, the stand-up pouches market is divided into plow bottom, round bottom, flat bottom, k-style, and others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to huge market share of stand-up pouches, the rise in the number of middle-class people, and wide adoption of stand-up pouches in India and China. The other factors that are contributing to the market growth are a rise in per capita consumption of the stand-up pouches along with increasing adoption of these pouches and high population base in Asia Pacific anticipate to boost the stand-up pouches market growth, which is followed by Europe and North America.

Browse detail report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/stand-up-pouches-market

The key market players that are dominating the global stand-up pouches market are Berry Plastic Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Amcor Ltd., Smurfit Kappa Group, Mondi Group, and Bemis Company Inc. Other influencing players include Hood Packaging, Essentra Plc., ProAmpac, Coating Excellence International, Winpak Ltd., Printpack, Bischof+Klein, Sealed Air, and Sonoco.

About Us: Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.