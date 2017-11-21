Pervasive computing is a trending technology, which involves imparting of embedding computational capability to any device such as wearable computing gadgets, smartphones, lighting, etc. to facilitate effective communication.

The underlying technologies such as artificial intelligence, wireless communications, location and positioning, internet capabilities, mobile protocols, advanced middleware, networking, embedded systems and voice recognition support pervasive computing.

Currently, Ubiquitous Computing is also known as IoT (Internet-of-things) that means connecting devices or everyday objects to the internet.

Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing consumer industries, for instance, logistics, healthcare and automotive are anticipated to propel the Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market over forthcoming years. Further, the need of being connected is spurring day by day, so to facilitate the same the demand for Ubiquitous Computing is growing.

(M2M) Machine-to-machine communications, reduced data communications cost, production costs and even decrease the size of the transistors, these factors are piloting the growth of Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market. On the other hand flaws in human-machine interfaces, cyber forage and energy management issue are the major challenges faced by pervasive computing market

Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market: Segmentation

Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market is segmented by products, mobile computing, context adaptation & adaptation application architecture, intelligent environment, applications and region.

By product, the Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market can be segmented into current technology products, wearable computing products, and others

By mobile computing, the Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market can be segmented intobasic introduction and vision, issues, wireless communications, wireless problem, ad-hoc networking, ad-hoc network applications, and ad-hoc collaborative working and integration of mobile systems

By context adaptation & adaptation application architecture, the Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market can be segmented intocontext awareness, user selection, map adaptation, adapting vector maps,and adaptation architecture.

Adaptation architecture can be further bifurcated into policy-based adaptive systems, obligation policy, and roles

By intelligent environment, the Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market can be segmented smart dust technology, future smart dust, pervasive computer problems, scaling factors, vision-based interaction.

By application, the Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market can be segmented into security, privacy, and management, mobility and networking, information access, text retrieval, multimedia document retrieval, speech recognition, gesture recognition, others

By Region, the Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) market can be segmented into Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, the Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market: Regional Outlook

In Asia Pacific, emerging economies such as China and India are expected to drive the demand for pervasive computing owing to increasing smartphone penetration, expansion in automotive industry and growing number of internet subscribers.

North America and Europe are considered to be matured economies in term of technology adoption owing to the presence of the major player such as IBM Corporation in the respective region are anticipated to drive the growth of the Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market during the forecast period.

Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market: Competition Landscape

The major player operating in Pervasive Computing (Ubiquitous Computing) Market are Blazon Marketing Inc., E-Tron CO., Ltd., Hewlett-Packard, Neo Mtel Co., Ltd., Palo Alto Research center Incorporated (PARC), AT&T Inc., Maruhachi Warehouse Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Fujitsu Laboratories of America, Inc., and Tata Consultancy Services Limited.