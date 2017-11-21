Groundbreaking news hit the real estate industry in the United States today as Trent Real Estate, Inc of West Palm Beach, FL, announced that the first build of its unique real estate mobile software application was complete.

The app – which allows anyone to buy, sell, or rent real estate directly from their phone – was seed funded for $150,000 and is currently in Series A seeking further funding to finish the round. The name of the app is to be announced in the near future.

“Our application is the first of its kind. Imagine being able to buy or sell a home as easily as ordering a ride from Uber or Lyft, or a pizza from Dominos – that’s exactly what our app does,” explained Roy Trent Jr., founder of Trent Real Estate.

“We wanted to create a one-stop shop for brokers, agents, buyers, sellers, and renters. With our app, you don’t even need to speak to anyone; just pick up your phone and buy, sell, or rent when you need. We believe that this is a key step forward in the future for real estate brokerage.”

Trent, who has personally closed over $3 billion dollars’ worth of real estate deals, is the mastermind behind the app, which has made the often-convoluted process of buying, selling, or renting a property a streamlined affair.

Users simply fill out key areas of information such as descriptions, mortgage information and inspection days, then choose the commission percentage they would like to pay the agent they choose. The app has a full database of agents, each of whom competes for business on a first-accepted basis.

Once an agent has accepted the agreement, the app is time-stamped and sent to both parties and accepted as a real contract. Users can also fill out mortgage documents, and related services such as property inspections from the app.

The news comes not long after Inc. Magazine revealed that the real estate industry was ripe for tech disruption. Matt Hunckler, writing for the magazine, said, “real estate has dragged its feet to adopt new technology, and as a result, many processes are weighed down by paper. There is a lot of speculation about how real estate will be disrupted – but companies across the country already have boots on the ground. In 2016, 235 real estate tech companies received VC funding – compared to just 72 in 2012.”

Trent Real Estate’s unique new app is at the vanguard of this transformation – and promises to be a revolution in the way that over 100m Americans will buy, sell, or rent property in the coming decades.

For more information about Trent Real Estate’s new proprietary software application and to view the business’ current property portfolio, please visit http://www.trentrealestate.net . For media inquiries or to invest in the revolutionary real estate concept, please contact Roy Trent at 321-305-1422 or email at info@trentrealestate.net

About Trent Real Estate

Trent Real Estate has served Florida from Miami to Jacksonville for three generations since 1956, handling commercial, luxury residential, and investment properties with custom tailored solutions to get the best deal for its clients. For more information, please visit Trent Real Estate’s website

Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/trentrealestate?_rdc=1&_rdr

Twitter: https://twitter.com/trentrealestate

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/trentrealestateinc/

Google+: https://plus.google.com/+TrentRealEstateIncWestPalmBeach?hl=en

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/trent-real-estate-inc

Inc.: https://www.inc.com/matt-hunckler/these-3-companies-are-disrupting-real-estate-tech-.html

Contact:

Roy Trent

Company: Trent Real Estate

Address: 301 Clematis Street Suite 3000, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, United States of America

Tel: 321-305-1422

Email: info@trentrealestate.net

Website: http://www.trentrealestate.net