Packaging is a reliable technology used to secure the product from getting damaged and contaminated specifically consumables like food and liquids. The packaging of liquid demands high seal integrity, the toughness of packaging materials, and resistive to cracking, in order to avoid the leakage, degradation and deliver the products in complex transportation. Liquid packaging which includes paperboard materials has turned out to be an efficient packaging solution in the industry and proved itself as a better alternative to plastic and glass bottles packaging. It has decreased the cost of transportation, by delivering 3x volumes in a single trip depending on the source of transportation used. This packaging technique has been widely applied to many semi-solid products packing.

The segmentation of the liquid packaging market is based on material, product, opening lid or nozzle type, and application. Based on material utilized in the manufacturing of liquid manufacturing material, the global market is classified as aluminum, LDPE-coated, uncoated paperboard, polyethylene terepthalate (PET), high-density polyethylene (HDPE). Based on the final product, the liquid packaging market is segmented as gable top cartons, brick cartons, shaped cartons, bottles, jar, can stand up pouches tin, and many others. The openings of the products play a vital role in protecting the ingredients inside due to which they are specifically designed based on the overall structure of the products such as clip opening, cut opening, king twist opening, straw hole opening, cap, lid, and others. Moreover, variable liquid packaging products are applied for packing of juice and drinks, dairy products, water, sauces, wine and spirits, and medicinal application.

Rising technological development in packaging standards for the delivery of various products in order to ensure the quality of the products packed is the major development factor which may augment the growth of the liquid packaging market. Utilization of packaging products by manufacturers for marketing purpose among the consumers is also responsible for the growing demand for the liquid packaging products. It’s renewable, biodegradable, and environment-friendly properties attract manufacturers to produce and meet the end-user industries demand. Changing lifestyle habits and increasing health consciousness among consumers is driving the demand FMCG products such as juices and drinks or functional drinks which indirectly impacts the demand for liquid packaging in a positive way.

Geographically, North America is holding its influence over the global liquid packaging market and may retain the position in the coming years owing to high consumption of the FMCG products. Europe stands second in the ranking and is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the high demand of beverages and high disposable income. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is growing at a fast pace owing to growing population and demand of food & beverages.

Major players dominating the global liquid packaging market include Adam Pack S.A., Comar Inc., Elopak Inc., Evergreen Packaging Inc., IPI s.r.l., Liqui-Box Corp., Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Refresco Gerber N.V., SIG Combibloc GmbH, Tetra Laval, Tetra Pak Inc., TidePak Aseptic Packaging Material Co. Ltd., Tri-Wall, and Weyerhaeuser Company.

