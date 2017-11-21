Overland Park, Kansas (webnewswire) November 20, 2017 – The recent reports from the Department of Urology indicates that more than 200,000 men are affected by prostate cancer each year and it is more common in mean who are 50 and older and men with a family history of prostate cancer. There are many different treatment options are available in the medical industry to cure prostate cancer in Kansas City when detected at an early stage.

“Prostate cancer is second only to skin cancer as the most common male cancer in the United States. Fortunately, most prostate cancers are slow growing and can be detected at an early stage, when most can be cured. This is why a proper prostate cancer treatment regimen needs to be performed sooner than later,” quoted the spokesperson of Kansas City Urology Care in an interview.

The risk factors the increase the risk of prostate cancer includes born in a family with a history of prostate cancer, age, race, diet and lifestyle. Many recent finding also prove that eating fruits and vegetables that are rich in antioxidants may decrease the risks of prostate cancer.

The prostate cancer treatment in Kansas City offered by Kansas City Urology Care incudes active surveillance, surgery, radiation therapy, brachytherapy, hormone therapy, and chemotherapy.

When asked about their treatment options, “Radical prostatectomy is a procedure that removes the cancerous prostate gland using the latest techniques and minimizing side effects. Using radiation therapy as prostate cancer treatment is a highly precise treatment much faster than other technologies,” replied the spokesperson of Kansas City Urology Care.

He also continued, “Brachytherpy makes use of tiny radioactive “seeds” into the prostate to release radiation over the course of several months, providing targeted treatment to the cancer.”

Hormone therapy is prescribed by physicians for patients who are not candidates for IG-IMRT and provides targeted treatment to the cancer to maximize the chances of success.

“Chemotherapy is sometimes recommended for men who have advanced prostate cancer or cancer that is not responding to other therapy,” concluded the spokesperson of Kansas City Urology Care.

