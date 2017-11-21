Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, by Solution (Managed Software, Application Software), by Service (Consulting and Development Service, Managed Services), by Application (Customer Analytics, Risk & Fraud Analytics) and Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT/ITES, Telecommunication) – Forecast to 2022

Market Highlights

In this rapidly changing environment, demand for analytics increasing rapidly. The increasing size of the real time data and need of the analysis of those data for taking the better business decision is driving the market of hadoop big data analytics market. Recent trends shows that the increasing awareness about the analytics software and cloud computing is helping the companies to develop new technologies.

The Hadoop Big Data Analytics provides many advantages such as storage of very large data sets across hundreds of inexpensive servers, Cost effectiveness, flexibility and fast result. These advantages are also responsible for the adoption of Hadoop Big Data Analytics by various in different organizations.

It has been observed that continuous developments are carried out to make more advancements to the Hadoop Big Data Analytics. Today, hadoop is being adopted by various industries and some of the major contributor in the growth of hadoop are BFSI and IT and Telecommunication. Several benefits and cost effectiveness gives the hadoop a competitive advantage over the other analytics tools.

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market has been valued at US $ 38.5 Billion by the end of forecast period with ~26.5% of CAGR during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Market Research Analysis:

The regional analysis of Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market owing to factors such as increased internet penetration and technological advancements. The study also indicates that cloud deployment and raising demand of real time data is a driving factor for Asia-Pacific region to grow significantly in the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market by the forecast period. Apart from it the rising adoption of IT services and Big Data analysis is also driving the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market.

Target Audience:

Cloud Service Providers

Satellite Service Providers

Government Bodies & Research Organizations

Technology Service Providers

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Companies

Value-added Resellers

Technology Consultants

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2541

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market into solutions, services, applications and verticals. By solution, the market has been segmented as Managed Software, Application Software, and Performance Management Software among others whereas on the basis of services, the market has been segmented as Consulting and Development Service, Managed Services among others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as Customer Analytics, Risk & Fraud Analytics, Security Intelligence, and Operational Intelligence among others. On the basis of verticals, the market includes- BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecommunication, Manufacturing, and Transportation & SCM among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market owing to factors such as increased internet penetration and technological advancements. The study also indicates that cloud deployment and raising demand of real time data is a driving factor for Asia-Pacific region to grow significantly in the Hadoop Big Data Analytics market by the forecast period. Apart from it the rising adoption of IT services and Big Data analysis is also driving the smart thermostat market.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Global Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market are – Teradata Corporation (U.S.), Cloudera, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Tableau Software, Inc. (U.S.), Pentaho Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Datameer, Inc.(U.S.), Karmasphere, Inc.(U.S.), MapR Technologies (U.S.) and among others.

Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/2541