Gorse Market: Overview

Gorse belongs to the Fabaceae family and is a flowering plant. The gorse plant has green stems with small leaves and is generally found in the dry regions. The gorse plant is found in the regions such as northwest Arica and in Western Europe. The gorse plant grows densely which provides shelters to the birds. The major end-user industries where the gorse plants are used for several applications are fuel, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage.

Gorse Market: Facts

The gorse plants are covering a major part of the hillsides in Tasmania and it has created problems for the farmers and the state’s environment. But this problem was turned into a benefit as Mr. Boland and Matt Bennett came up with the solution of selling the harvested gorse plants to China as a resourceful fuel.

Gorse Market: Segmentation

The global gorse market is fragmented into its source, form, application, and the distribution channel. Based on the source, the global market is segregated into a conventional and organic source. Based on the form, the gorse market is categorized into liquid and powder. Based on the application, the market is divided into food and beverages industry, the pharmaceutical industry, retail, and cosmetics industry. Based on the distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into direct and indirect segments. The indirect segment is sub-categorized into the specialty store, e-retailers, modern trade, and medical store.

Gorse Market: Growth Factors

The increasing use of the gorse in the food and beverage sector, pharmaceutical sector, and in the cosmetic sector has triggered the demand for the gorse market. In the pharmaceutical sector, the gorse flower is used for the treatment of scarlet fever in children and for treatment of jaundice thus contributing positively to the growth of the gorse market. The gorse seeds are helpful in the treatment of diarrhea and kidney stones. Gorse plant is used as a pesticide to protect the plants from fleas. The wood of the gorse plant is used for heating the ovens in the bakery. The ashes of the burnt wood are a good source of potassium and are utilized for making soaps. The ash is mixed with the vegetable oil or clay and is formed into balls. The ashes also act as a good fertilizer. The fragrance from the gorse can be used for overcoming anxiety and nervousness. Owing to all these increased applications of gorse, the market will be developing at a rapid rate in the coming periods.

Gorse Market: Regional Analysis

The gorse is found mainly in the regions of Western Europe and in the northwest African regions. Thus the gorse market is growing strongly in these regions. The other regions where the gorse is found includes Britain especially western Britain and in Ireland. Hence, the gorse market is anticipated to experience an exponential growth in the European regions.

Gorse Market: Competitive Players

The key market players that are involved in the gorse market include Caledonia Co. Ltd., H.E. Stringer Flavours Limited, Vedall Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Elixir Health Foods, Alchem International Pvt. Ltd., UK Blending Ltd., Saipro Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Gracefruit Ltd., and others.

