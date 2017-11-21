Gmail Signup

Details on www.Gmail.com Account Signup, www.Gmail.com Account Login, Gmail Account Password Help, Gmail Account Recovery Options, www.Gmail.com Login, www.Gmail.com Inbox, Gmail Languages, SMS in Gmail Chat and Gmail MX Records.

Without any doubt, Gmail is the most widely used free email service on the Internet. www.Gmail.com account sign up takes a very little time and requires you to fill a simple form with your desired username, password, your name and few other details. Creating a Gmail email address or a Google Account helps you to access all other Google Services including YouTube, Google+, Google Chat, Google Voice and Video Chat, Google Drive, Google Play, Blogger, Google Wallet, Google Shopping and lot more. For more updates on Gmail, you can follow their social media accounts at https://twitter.com/gmail, https://www.facebook.com/Gmail and visit Gmail Official Blog at http://gmailblog.blogspot.com .

A Gmail account or Google account is just the Gmail email address that can be used to access your Gmail email and all Google services. Gmail account can be created from http://www.gmail.com or from https://accounts.google.com/SignUp by choosing a desired username and password. For www.Gmail.com account registration apart from the username and password, you need to provide your first and last name, birthday, gender and other information. If the desired username is available, your Google account or the Gmail email address will be created. After you sign up for Gmail, if you are looking on how to change your Gmail username then you should stop your searches as currently there is no way to change Gmail username. The better option is to create a new Gmail account with the desired username and forward all the mails from your old Gmail email to the latest one or transfer everything from your old address to the new Gmail email address. But if you are using a non-Gmail email address for Google Accounts, you can change your account username to another email address at any time. Your username is the full email address you used to create your account. To change the email address on your account, visit the Google Accounts homepage and sign in to your account. Now, click Change in the Email addresses section. Enter your new email address and your current password and finally click Save email address.

Gmail account signup is the process of creating your Gmail email from https://mail.google.com/mail or https://accounts.google.com/SignUp?service=mail. Basically we create a Google account or a Gmail email that can be used for all the Google services like YouTube, Google+, and Drive etc. www.Gmail.com account sign up hardly takes any time and with a single Gmail email address you can access dozens of Google services. Gmail registration page can be reached by clicking the ‘Create an Account’ on the Gmail home page. Users need to fill the Gmail registration form to create their account.