In this report, the United States Low Voltage Drives Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

• The West

• Southwest

• The Middle Atlantic

• New England

• The South

• The Midwest

with sales volume, revenue value, market share and growth rate of Low Voltage Drives in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast.

United States Low Voltage Drives market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Low Voltage Drives sales volume, price, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• ABB Ltd.

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens Ltd

• Rockwell Automation

• Danfoss A/S

• YASKAWA Electric Corp.

• SEW Eurodrive GMBH & Co.KG

• Nidec Control Techniques Ltd.

• KEB Automation KG

• General Electric Co.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• by Capacity

• 0.75 2.1 kW

• 2.2 7.4 kW

• 7.5 45 kW

• 46 75 kW

• 76 110 kW

• 111 375 kW

• > 375 kW

• by Efficiency Class

• IE 1 Low Voltage Drives

• IE 2 Low Voltage Drives

• IE 3 Low Voltage Drives

• IE 4 Low Voltage Drives

• DC Low Voltage Drives

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Low Voltage Drives for each application, including

• Food and Beverage

• Manufacturing

• Water & Wastewater

• Commercial HVAC

• Power Generation

• Metallurgy

• Infrastructure

• Automotive

Get More Information about this Report @ http://www.planetmarketreports.com/reports/low-voltage-drives-market-63

Table of Contents

United States Low Voltage Drives Market Report 2017

1 Low Voltage Drives Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Low Voltage Drives

1.2 Classification of Low Voltage Drives by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Low Voltage Drives Market Size Sales Volume Comparison by Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 United States Low Voltage Drives Market Size Sales Volume Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.2.3 0.75 2.1 kW

1.2.4 2.2 7.4 kW

1.2.5 7.5 45 kW

1.2.6 46 75 kW

1.2.7 76 110 kW

1.2.8 111 375 kW

1.2.9 > 375 kW

1.3 United States Low Voltage Drives Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Low Voltage Drives Market Size Consumption and Market Share Comparison by Application 2012-2022

1.3.2 Food and Beverage

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Water & Wastewater

1.3.5 Commercial HVAC

1.3.6 Power Generation

1.3.7 Metallurgy

1.3.8 Infrastructure

1.3.9 Automotive

1.4 United States Low Voltage Drives Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Low Voltage Drives Market Size Value Comparison by Region 2012-2022

1.4.2 The West Low Voltage Drives Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.3 Southwest Low Voltage Drives Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Low Voltage Drives Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.5 New England Low Voltage Drives Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.6 The South Low Voltage Drives Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.7 The Midwest Low Voltage Drives Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.5 United States Market Size Value and Volume of Low Voltage Drives 2012-2022

1.5.1 United States Low Voltage Drives Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

1.5.2 United States Low Voltage Drives Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2022

2 United States Low Voltage Drives Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Low Voltage Drives Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.2 United States Low Voltage Drives Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.3 United States Low Voltage Drives Average Price by Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.4 United States Low Voltage Drives Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Low Voltage Drives Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Low Voltage Drives Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Low Voltage Drives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Low Voltage Drives Sales Volume and Revenue Value by Region 2012-2017

3.1 United States Low Voltage Drives Sales and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

3.2 United States Low Voltage Drives Revenue and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

3.3 United States Low Voltage Drives Price by Region 2012-2017

Get a Free Sample copy of this report @ http://www.planetmarketreports.com/report-sample/low-voltage-drives-market-63