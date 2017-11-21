According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Gynecology Surgical Instruments Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global gynecology surgical instruments market was valued at US$ 1.83 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 3.32 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights :

Gynecology surgical instruments are tools or devices used to perform functions such as cutting, dissecting, grasping, holding, retracting, or suturing on female reproductive system. For the purpose of study, global gynecology surgical instruments market is segmented on the basis of product type such as scissors, forceps, trocar, dilators, speculum and other. It is observed that, in the base year 2016, forceps held largest market share; as it is fundamental element during surgery to grasp tissue, sutures and any other tough structure. Based on applications, the global gynecology surgical instruments market is categorized into laparoscopy, colposcopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, endometrial biopsy and other procedures. It is observed that laparoscopy is largest revenue generating segment. Factors such as increase in demand of minimum invasive procedures, lower healthcare cost, fewer intraoperative and postoperative complications influencing the market growth of laparoscopy procedures.

Gynecology surgical instruments market is currently dominated by North America due to higher cost of surgical instruments, rise in incidence of gynecological diseases, upsurge in funding by government agencies and private organizations in healthcare system influencing the growth of gynecology surgical instruments market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will show lucrative market growth during forecast period. Factors such as government initiatives focusing on women’s health and developing healthcare infrastructure would drive the market growth during forecast period.

Market Competition Assessment:

The gynecology surgical instruments market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as CooperSurgical Inc., Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg, KLS Martin Group, Medgyn Products, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Surgical Holding, Tetra Surgical and others.

Key Market Movements:

Factors such as higher prevalence of gynecological disorders, rising awareness program and increasing government initiative for providing advanced healthcare facilities would further drive the market growth of gynecology surgical instruments market.

However, rising preference for robotic surgeries is the major factor that may negatively impacting the growth of gynecology surgical instruments market.

