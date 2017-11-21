The learning and development consultancy, Explosive Learning Solutions (ELS), will be on view at two key security-related events in London in the coming months, as well as at the Learning Technologies event.

ELS will be exhibiting at the UK Security Expo, being held at London’s Olympia on 29th and 30th November. Its training programmes and services will also be featured at the Security & Counter Terror Expo, which is scheduled for 6th and 7th March 2018 at Olympia.

Its products and services will also be on display at Learning Technologies, taking place at Olympia on 31st January and 1st February – a key event in the corporate learning and development sector.

The Security & Counter Terror Expo is a showcase of the capabilities, strategies and intelligence to keep nations, infrastructure, business and people safe. The event brings together over 10,000 senior professionals from government, the private sector, Critical National Infrastructure, the military, law enforcement, transport security, border security, security services, major events and emergency services.

Among the themes at this event is countering cyber terrorism against individuals, business and governments. Worth an estimated £3.4bn to the UK economy, cyber-attacks are the newest and potentially most disruptive threat to national security.

As the number of threats to cyber infrastructure increases, so does the need to secure and protect all communications, banking, personal information and documents transmitted online.

The UK Security Expo covers ten key themes, including cyber security, aviation and border security, global terrorism, maritime and transport security, as well as major events and stadium security.

Cath Convery, ELS’s Head of Learning, said, “Following ELS’s extremely successful time at this year’s Project Challenge event, at London’s Olympia, in October, we’re returning to Olympia three times over the next six months or so. On two of these occasions, our focus will be on those operating in the defence and security sectors – which have been key sectors for us since ELS was founded in 2005.

Cath added, “Over the years, ELS has been involved in many change initiatives where connecting data, the communication plan and the training programme have been key to the initiative’s success. This is especially true when it comes to motivating people to face the future and take action.

“Our approach can be, and, indeed, has been, applied in all sectors of the economy – both at home and abroad.”

ELS works with professional institutes, awarding bodies and other organisations to deliver nationally and internationally recognised qualifications. These include programmes in change management, facilitation, Lean Six Sigma, Lean IT, cyber security awareness, coaching and mentoring, leadership and management, along with specific qualifications in PRINCE2(R), M_o_R(R) and PMQ for PRINCE2(R).

Typically, as part of the training process in a programme, ELS provides both qualitative and quantitative evidence of learning. It can do this via the use of Formic’s software for evaluations, assessments and exams, allied to the use of learning management and learning content management systems.