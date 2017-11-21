The Asia-Pacific Molecular Cytogenetics market size was about USD 340 million in 2016. It is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 12.5 % to reach USD 610 million by 2021. It is third in terms of market share capturing 22% of the market worldwide.

Molecular biology and cytogenetics are the two major fields studies of which are undertaken in molecular cytogenetics. The branch of science which studies chromosomes is termed as Cytogenetics. The analysis of genetic variations or alterations through in-situ hybridization techniques are some of the other fields into which Molecular cytogenetics further delves.

Browse more details @ http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-molecular-cytogenetics-market-3226/

The advent of rapid testing platforms for the identification and classification of chromosomal aberrations done in a precise manner along with the technological advancements in the development of sensitive diagnostic tools is likely to propel the development of this market. Genetic disorders kill over 3000 infants per year if the data published by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention is to be believed. FISH and CGH (Molecular diagnostic techniques) are expected to grow strongly because of such high mortality rates. Next generation sequencing technology (which enables comprehensive and cost-effective analyses) is another factor contributing to the development of this market.

The Asia-Pacific Molecular Cytogenetics market can be categorized into four categories: by product, by technique, by application and by end user. On the basis of product, Asia-Pacific Molecular Cytogenetics market is classified into Kits & Reagents, Instruments, Consumables, and Software & Services. Kits and Reagents is further segmented into Testing Kits, Probes, Fluorescent Affinity Reagents and Other Kits & Reagents. If we go by technique, Asia-Pacific Molecular Cytogenetics market is segmented into Comparative Genomic Hybridization, Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization, In Situ Hybridization, and Other Techniques. The CGH technology category commands the largest market share of approximately 53% and is estimated to retain its leading position over the aforementioned forecast period. Rising levels of awareness regarding the CGH techniques in molecular biology is likely to raise patient acceptance and widen the application horizon in molecular diagnostics. In addition, effective cancer diagnosis because of the characterization of novel diagnostic biomarkers coupled with the development of high-resolution, genetic testing platforms which diagnose constitutional and acquired diseases are vital to the growth of this market segment.

Rising number of applications regarding the detection of complex chromosomal arrangements using multicolour FISH techniques and SNP-array analysis is another one of the contributing factors for the growth of this segment. Further, Comparative Genomic Hybridization is segmented into Array-Based Comparative Genomic Hybridization and Standard Comparative Genomic Hybridization. In addition, on the basis of application the market can be categorized into Genetic Disorders, Cancer, Personalised Medicine, and Other Applications. Cancer was the biggest application category in terms of revenue as per the data of 2014 accounting for over 42% of the overall molecular cytogenetics market. Rising cases of various types of cancer coupled with the rising demand for high-throughput diagnostic tools is expected to boost the usage rate of the molecular cytogenetic technologies over the aforementioned forecast period. Personalized medicine segment is poised to widen the therapeutic horizons in delivering enhanced, molecularly guided therapies, and precise monitoring of disease progression thereby leading to the growth of this market segment. Last but not the least, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into Clinical & Research Laboratories, Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and Other End Users.

Download Free Sample Report @ http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-molecular-cytogenetics-market-3226/request-sample

By geography, the Asia-Pacific Molecular Cytogenetics market has been categorized into India, China, South Korea, Japan and other countries. Presently, Asia Pacific has the highest CAGR. Growing geriatric population base, prevalence of chronic diseases are the primary causes attributed to the above mentioned observable trend. The rising prevalence of dengue presents a lucrative growth opportunity to the FISH technology pertaining to the identification of potential agents in these disease through various probe assays.

Affymetrix, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Applied Spectral Imaging, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific (Life Technologies), Inc. are some major players operating in the molecular cytogenetics market.

Market Segmentation :

1) Product

2) Technique

3) Application

4) End User

Inquire before buying @ http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/asia-pacific-molecular-cytogenetics-market-3226/inquire

Scope of the Report:

• Regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms of technology, component, and type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analysing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market