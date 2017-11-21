According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Algae Products Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2016 – 2023,” the algae products market is expected to reach US$ 44.7 Bn by 2023, expanding at a CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2016 to 2023.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/algae-products-market

Market Insights:

Algae are a diverse group of photosynthetic organisms which are not closely related and hence are known to be polyphyletic. They are plats which range from microalgae to macro algae. Algae are grown using water resources such as sea and waste water which are not suitable for growing agricultural crops. Microalgae grow using sunlight i.e. photosynthesis, by converting sunlight, CO2 and nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen into biomass. This growth is also known as autotrophic growth. Some algae can grow in the dark using sugar starch or by combining both the growth modes.

Based on application, global algae products are segmented into neutraceuticals, food & feed supplements, pharmaceuticals, paints & colorants, pollution control, and others. Among these, neutraceuticals dominated the global algae products market and is expected to retain its position in the near future. Growing use of algae biomass is expected to provide high revenue to the algae producers worldwide. Growing demand for algae products from the neutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries is the major factor driving global algae products market worldwide. Rising health awareness among the people in both the developed and developing economies is another factor contributing to the growth of global algae products in the market. Some products derived from algae such as Carotenoids, β-Carotene, Omega 3 polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFA) and Astaxanthin have gained high demand from the neutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industry globally. Food & feed supplements industry accounted as second largest application segment of algae products market and is anticipated to boost high demand for algae products market. Algae products provide number of health benefits such as fish oil multivitamins and supplements. Hence, food and feed industry is expected to boost market growth of global algae products market during the forecast period. Other applications are also expected to fuel market demand for algae products owing to rising algal research industries in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Browse For The Sample Page: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/57848

Competitive Insights:

Europe accounted to be the largest consumer of algae products worldwide. Growing demand for algae from the pharmaceutical and neutraceuticals industries is driving the demand for algae products in the region. North America is also expected to boost high demand for algae products in the near future due to growing algae research industries in the region. Other regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also anticipated to fuel growth of global algae products market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2023.

Key Trends:

Wide range of applications

Large number of health benefits

Growing demand from the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries

Opportunities from increasing research activities on algae and its products

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Preface 11

1.1 Report Description 11

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report 11

1.1.2 Target Audience 11

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings 11

1.2 Research Scope 12

1.3 Market Segmentation 13

1.4 Research Methodology 14

1.4.1 Phase I – Secondary Research 14

1.4.2 Phase II – Primary Research 15

1.4.3 Phase III – Expert Panel Review 15

1.4.4 Approach Adopted 15

Chapter 2 Executive Summary 16

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Algae Products Market 16

2.2 Global Algae Products Market, 2015, By Application,(US$ Mn) 17

2.3 Global Algae Products Market, 2015, By Geography,(US$ Mn) 18

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics 19

3.1 Introduction 19

3.2 Market Drivers 20

3.2.1 Growing demand for algae products from the nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical industries 20

3.2.2 Rise in health awareness among the consumer 21

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors 21

3.3.1 Presence of various other cheap alternatives may challenge industry demand 21

3.4 Opportunities 22

3.4.1 Aquaculture offers huge market potential 22

3.4.2 Algae biofuels may provide a viable alternative to renewable energy 23

3.4.3 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints 24

3.5 Competitive Analysis 25

3.5.1 Market Positioning of Key Companies 25