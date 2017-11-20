VIKRAM BHATT & R MADHAVAN TAKES TWITTER TO WISH LIZAA MALIK & MANAV GOHIL FOR THEIR NEXT SINGLE “BABY TERA FRAUD ROMANCE”

Venus Worldwide Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. in association with Optimystix Entertainment.

Vikram Bhatt & R Madhavan have wished good luck to Lizaa Malik, Manav Gohil & the entire team of “Baby Tera Fraud Romance”. They appreciated the teaser of the upcoming single, which was released on 18th November, 2017, and wished good luck to the team.

In a post on social media, R Madhavan said “All the very BEST GUYS @optimystixMedia @lizalmalik @champakjain #colossus #ajaylovel #dannykunjansavio, @harryanand, @venusfilms #Babyterafraudromance #teaser”

In a post on social media, Vikram Bhatt “Congratulations and all the best for this song@Lizaa malik @Optimystix @Venus Music @Vipul D Shah @Champak Jain @Lovel arora @Manav Gohil @Harryanand #Babyterafraudromance #teaser”

The single directed by Colossus -Ajay Arora & Lovel Arora, Music by :Harry Anand & Produced by Venus Entertainment in association with Optimystix Entertainment is picturized & vocals given by Liza Malik & Manav Gohil & Choreographed by Savio Kunjan & Danny which revolves around a party. “Baby Tera Fraud Romance” is an out & out dance number to recreate and outdo the magic like the previous music single had created. The single “Baby Tera Fraud Romance” opens with a fun opening verse and then launches into club mode with the party beats. When the song speeds up the tempo, it sounds very punjabi-like which enhances the danceable mood of the song. Although the song has a western touch, it is undoubtedly high on its hindi & desi feel.