It empowers your old stereos with the power of Bluetooth, has a range of 33 ft, LED indicator and compatible with different devices.

After doing research for several days we found few Bluetooth Streaming Receivers to be perfect and Liztek PSS-AR01 is the leading one. Liztek is one of the coveted brand In the USA having a wide array of products and experience of several years. Let’s understand what exactly Bluetooth Streaming Receiver is?

It’s a small device, empowering your old music players and earphone with the feature of Bluetooth. After connecting this device to your music player, you can stream different tracks from your smartphone or other Bluetooth enabled device to the non-Bluetooth device.

Liztek PSS-AR01 Bluetooth Streaming Receiver comes in a fine packaging, keeping the device intact and safe in it. The box has got the description and features of the device printed on it. After opening the box you’ll get the device with USB cable for universal docking and 3.5 mm jack.

Appearance

It’s a compact and lite weight device, comes in black color with brand name imprinted on the front in white hue, below it, is the push button for power on/off. Its side facet has got ports for USB and 3.5 mm jack.

Features

• Range: It Bluetooth has got a range of up to 33 ft enabling the user to control music even from distance.

• LED Indicator: It has got two colors LED indicator blue and red, notifying the pairing and smooth streaming of music.

• Compatibility: The device is compatible to be used with different devices having different operating systems.

• 3.5 mm Jack: It has got 3.5 male jack to connect big stereo systems and 3.5 mm female Jack to connect earphone.

• User-friendly: User simply needs to connect it with their stereo systems and turn on the power button to pair the device.

• USB Charging: As it’s a rechargeable device, a user can connect the USB cable, included in the box and provide charging to the device.

Review

It’s a fine Bluetooth Streaming Receiver, serving it’s objective smoothly and is perfect auxiliary to empower your device with upgraded features.