Omega watches, one of the pioneers in the field of watchmaking have come up with a new collection of luxury watches for men in the Indian market. These watches have been crafted with a high level of precision keeping in touch with the changing preferences of men. The Omega Constellation Globemaster has been created for men who love to keep up with the changing fashion trends. It comes with an exciting range of features such as coaxial chronometer, date display, analogue automatic and luminous hand. It has a case size of 39 mm. The watch comes with a silver colored bezel. It has a strap which is made from high quality stainless steel.

The timepiece has been made from the best quality of sapphire crystal glass and therefore can resist scratches and there has high durability. The watch has automatic movement and a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters. It has a blue colored dial and a case made from the best quality of steel. The timepiece is equipped with a stainless steel strap. It comes with a warranty period of 4 years.

Omega Constellation Globemaster is a luxury watch , which has been crafted keeping in touch with the likings of men who follow fashion with deep interest. The watch comes with a coaxial chronometer, date display and luminous hand. It has a case size of 39 mm and is equipped with a gold colored bezel.

The strap of the timepiece has been made from high quality leather. Made from the best quality of sapphire crystal glass, it is resistant to scratches and therefore can stand the test of time for years together. The watch comes with a silver colored dial and comes with a steel case material. It has automatic movement and a water resistance capacity up to 100 meters. The watch has a 4 year warranty.

Omega Seamaster is a timepiece which has been created with meticulous precision to match up with the changing preferences of men who have a deep love for fashion. The watch comes with an interesting range of features such as power reserve, analogue and automatic. It has a black colored bezel and has a case size of 41 mm. The watch has a synthetic strap and has been made using the best quality of sapphire crystal glass which protects it from scratches.

It has automatic movement and a water resistance capacity up to 300 meters. The watch comes with a steel case and has a black colored dial. It has a round case shape and is available with a 2 year warranty.

About The Prime:

The Prime, largest watch retailing brand in India has more than 25 years of experience in watch retailing. It deals with watch brands like Omega, Tissot, TAG Heuer, Longines and much more. They give special attention to Omega watches due to their worldwide reputation, and also has the maximum stocks of these watches in the country. The brand has its showrooms situated in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai and Jaipur. The wearers are always eager to buy watches from their stores due to their innovative outlays and also because of their unimaginable offers on every purchase. The last thing that needs to be mentioned is their after-sales service. They beautifully handle this part so that the buyers do not get any difficulty.

For more information, please visit:

Contact:

The Prime Luxury Watch Boutique

Contact Person: Mohit Chopra

Address: 1/1, Camac Street , Suite No. 7, 5th Floor, Shree Manjari Building, Kolkata, India – 700016

Prime Retail India Ltd

Luxury Watch Helpline (9am to 9pm): +91 9830315007 / +9038443344

Email: info@primewatchworld.com

Mail Id: it.rep@primewatchworld.com

Website: www.theprimewatches.com