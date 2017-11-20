Global Metabolomics Market: Overview

The metabolites exist in an organism, cell, or tissue; the study related to it is referred as metabolomics. In order to understand the complete set of metabolites in a given biological system processes such as quantification, profiling, interpretation, and identification are involved. This latest field of science is gaining much popularity as it provides the complete outlook of the organelles, cells, tissues, organs, and whole organisms’ phenotype when compared to the protein profile, RNA, or DNA.

The metabolomics market is globally segmented into product and service, application, and indication. On the basis of product and service, the global market is segregated into metabolomic instruments and metabolomic bioinformatics tools and services. Further, the metabolomic instruments segment is sub-segmented into separation techniques and detection techniques. The metabolomic bioinformatics tools segment is sub-segmented into bioinformatics services and bioinformatics tools & database. Based on the application, the market is categorized into drug discovery/drug assessment, toxicology testing, functional genomics, biomarker discovery, nutrigenomics, personalized medicine, and others. Depending on the indication, the market is divided into cardiovascular disorders, inborn errors of metabolism, cancer, neurological disorders, and others.

The key driver that is contributing to the metabolomics market is the high investments that are made by government bodies and private players in the development and the research of the efficient metabolomics. The factors that support the global market are the untapped potential of the emerging economies and the continuous technological advancements that are made in this field. The position of metabolomics has become very crucial in the field of medicine owing to the fact that they provide the deep understanding of how the diseases function. They also provide protein profiling.

Geographically, the metabolomics market is diversified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The region that dominates the metabolomics market is the North America. The key factors that attribute to this growth are the strong research infrastructure and the increasing demand for the medicines that are personalized. The wide acceptance of the technologically advanced products among the consumers anticipates increasing the regional market growth in the coming years. Asia Pacific region also shows progress in the metabolomics market. The factors that attribute to this market growth are the increasing aging population and the increasing cases of a wide range of illness have opened up opportunities for the pharmaceutical companies in the region, thus driving the metabolomics market in the Asia Pacific region. The other factors that contribute to the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region are increased demand for access to healthcare facilities, improved healthcare, and pharmaceutical products, and investments in life sciences have opened new avenues to the growth of the market.

Market by Competitive Players

Some of the major companies in the metabolomics market include Shimadzu Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Human Metabolome Technologies Inc., LECO Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Waters Corporation, and Metabolon Inc.

