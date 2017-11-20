The global demand for smart poles continues to be influenced by government push for modernization of road traffic. Smart poles are equipped with a number of sensors and features, enabling better management and monitoring of traffic. As governments around the world are focusing on building smart cities of the future, smart poles can be a feasible component that can contribute towards the holistic development of modern cities. Owing to favorable government initiatives and investments from private players, the global smart poles market is likely to grow at 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2022. These insights are according to a recent research report added to the vast repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report is titled “Smart Pole Market – Global Industry, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017-2022”

The report begins with an overview, which offers readers important information about market taxonomy and dynamics. The value chain, key contracts, regional trends, and intensity map is also discussed in this section. These factors give readers an introduction on the various factors that are important from the perspective of the report.

To give readers better understanding on the overall smart pole market, the report offers segment-wise analysis and insights. The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, installation type, application, and region. On the basis of component, the market has been segmented into lighting lamp, communication devices, lamp controller, sensors, and software. Among these, demand for sensors is likely to remain robust throughout the forecast period; this segment is likely to account for over US$ 1 Bn in revenues by the end of the forecast period.

On the basis of installation, the market has been segmented into new and retrofit installations. Installation of retrofits is higher than new installation, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period as well. However, adoption of new installations is likely to grow at a higher rate, as it will be growing from a small base.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into highways & roads, railways, harbors, and public places. Among these, demand for smart poles from highways and roads is likely to remain the highest. However, in terms of CAGR, new installation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Some of the leading companies profiled in the report include Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc., Telensa Limited, Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Ericsson Inc, Neptun Light, Inc, Shanghai Sansi technology Co., LTD, Streetscape International LLC, Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd, and Sunna Design, SA.

