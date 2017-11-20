Global Single-Walled Carbon Nanotube (SWCNT) Market by Method (Arc Discharge, Laser Ablation, Chemical Vapor Deposition, High Pressure Carbon Monoxide), by End Use Industries (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Sports, and others), and by Region- Forecast till 2023

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are allotropes of carbon. They come in a cylindrical nanostructure of carbon molecules with unusual properties which are valuable in nanotechnology and other fields of material science. The properties exhibited by carbon nanotubes include, greater thermal conductivity, extraordinary electrical properties and good mechanical strength. Single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) is a long hollow structure with the wall formed by single-atom-thick sheets of carbon. The sheets are rolled at specific and discrete angles and the combination of rolling angle and radius of tube decides the properties of the nanotube. Applications of SWCNT can be found in diverse industries including, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, energy, sports, and chemicals among the others. They are used as an additives to various structural materials to enhance properties of that material. Apart from this, SWCNTs are used as an additive in polymers, and as a catalyst in many commercial chemical reactions. In electrical & electronics industry the use of SWCNT can be seen in electromagnetic-wave absorption & shielding, energy conversion and lithium-battery anodes. Other industries in which SWCNTS find their applications include healthcare, wherein there is growing use of SWCNT for drug delivery at specific point in body.

Regional Analysis:

There are five key regions in which the global SWCNT market is divided into. It includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific is both the largest and fastest growing region in the global SWCNT market. This region accounts for ~40% share of the overall SWCNT market. India, Japan, and China are the leading market in this region owing to the presence of many key players and end use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive. North America is the second largest region in the global SWCNT market. Countries namely Germany, U.K., France and Italy are the major markets in this region. This is attributed to the growing aerospace & defense industry along with green energy sector in this region. After North America, Europe is the significant region in terms market size, in the global SWCNT market. U.S is holding major share of the regional SWCNT market. The automotive industry and electrical and electronics in this region are consuming considerable amount of SWCNT, which is anticipated to push the regional market forward. Latin America is projected to grow at significantly higher CAGR in coming years, due to increasing industrialization and pacifying economic conditions in this region. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa is emerging, owing to increasing construction activities to cater flourishing tourism industry in the region to join hands with the leading regions in the global SWCNT market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The global SWCNT market has been segmented on the basis of method, end use industry, and region. Based on method, the market is divided into arc discharge, laser ablation, chemical vapor deposition, high pressure carbon monoxide. On the basis of end use industry, the global SWCNT market is segmented into aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, automotive, energy, sports, and others. Geographically, the global SWCNT markets is divided into five key regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players:

The prominent players in the global SWCNT market are Nanocyl SA (Belgium), SHOWA DENKO K.K. (Japan), Arry International Group Limited (China), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Carbon Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. (U.K.), OCSiAI (Luxembourg), NanoLab, Inc. (U.S.), Nanoshel LLC (U.S.), KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL. (South Korea), and others.

