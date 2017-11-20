Pune, India, July 17, 2017

Market research future published a half cooked research report on the Global Organic Juices Market has been estimated to grow over 9.4 % after 2023.

Market Overview

Organic juices which are grown naturally without using any chemicals, offer extra micronutrients which includes antioxidants and different vitamins. Organic juices involve the process of adding micronutrients to juices which are generally consumed by consumers of different age. Organic juices offer diverse range of products, enriched with various nutrients. Organic juices are either 100% certified organic juices or 95% certified organic juices.

Market Forecast

With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in natural and healthy juices, the demand for organic juices will drive the market growth from 2017 to 2023. Also, with the growth of food advancement in food technology and packaging technology, combined with the innovation and introduction of new attractive packaging has also boosted the sales of organic juices. The growing incidence of diseases and increasing consumer health awareness as well as their aesthetic consciousness are the various trends which have led to the adoption of healthy and natural vegetable juices, which is one of the main variants organic juices come in. Moreover, a healthy diet trend due to the increasing prevalence of various health issues, will play a key role to grow organic juices market at CAGR of 9.4 % during the forecast period.

Competitive analysis-

The major key players in organic juices market are

· Hain Celestial Group (U.S.)

· Suja Life, LLC (U.S.)

· Organic Valley (U.S.)

· Coca Cola (U.S.)

· Parkers Organic Juices PTY LTD (Australia)

· Group Danone (France)

· Purity Organic (U.S.)

The demand for organic juices has pushed manufacturers to innovate and develop new product line which are better in taste and offers various health benefits.

Regional Analysis

The global organic juices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among this, North American region has major market share followed by Europe. Rising number of health cognizant people and the growing demand for healthy food especially in Netherlands and France will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.

