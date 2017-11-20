A new research report offering market forecast and analysis on the global biofertilizers market for the period 2017-2025 has been added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The major types of biofertilizers used in the market, along with their end-use industries are discussed in the report. The report is titled “Biofertilizers Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”.

According to the report, the global biofertilizers market is likely to witness a CAGR of nearly 13% during the forecast period 2017-2025, and surpass US$ 4 Bn in revenues by the end of 2025. A number of global, regional, and local trends are impacting the global demand for biofertilizers. Owing to the nature of this market, there are a number of small players who hold miniscule revenue shares. The market as a whole remains highly fragmented, and the fierce competition often puts pressures on profit margins. As a result of the fragmentation, mergers & acquisitions and collaborations remain a key trend in the market.

The report also offers qualitative information to readers in terms of drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities that are shaping the global demand for biofertilizers. According to the report, demand for biofertilizers is likely to grow on account of increasing awareness on the benefits of organic farming. Further, increase in the adoption of biofertilizers in soil fertilization activities is also likely to provide an impetus to market growth during the forecast period. Although the overall outlook on the global biofertilizer remains positive, and it is likely to grow at double-digit growth rates, high price can be one an impeding factor.

In a bid to give readers detailed insights on the market, the report offers segmentation on the basis of product, application, and region. On the basis of product, the market has been segmented into nitrogen fixing, potassium mobilizing, and phosphate mobilizing.

The key applications of biofertilizers include cereals and grains, oil seeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and ‘others’. According to the report, high demand for production of cereals and grains is likely to create opportunities for biofertilizers during the forecast period.

The report also offers region-wise analysis, and projects that North America and Europe will remain the largest markets for biofertilizers globally. Strong demand for biofertilizers in the US will be a key driving factor for the growth of the market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited, Protan AG , Italpollina SpA, Biomax, PotashCorp Agri Life, T. Stanes & Company Limited, Bodisen Biotech, Inc., Gujarat State Fertilizers Novozymes A/S , and Chemicals Ltd., Symborg S.L, and Rizobacters Argentina S.A

