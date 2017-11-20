According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Flame Resistant Fabrics Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2021,” the flame resistant fabrics market is expected to reach over US$ 5.0 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/flame-resistant-fabrics-market

Market Insights

Flame resistant fabrics are those which are naturally resistant to fire than those fabrics which are manufactured using fireproof fibers and are chemically treated. These fabrics are used on a large scale to prepare curtains, uniforms, furniture coverings and other industrial protective clothing. They are also used in preparing protective clothing for law enforcement & firefighting services, home furnishing and commercial furnishing among others.

Rapid industrialization is the major factor driving the growth of global flame resistant fabrics market. Safety of workers in various industries is of major concern. Hence, flame resistant fabrics are used in preparing uniforms which can help protect workers from industrial hazards. Major demand for flame resistant fabrics is reported from chemical and oil & gas industries globally, where major accidents are caused by fire. In addition, growing oil & gas and chemical industries in both the developed and developing economies is another factor boosting market demand for flame resistant fabrics.

On the basis of application, flame resistant fabrics are segmented into industrial protective clothing, law enforcement & firefighting services, transport and others. Among these, industrial protective clothing accounted for major share of global flame resistant fabrics market and is expected to retain its position in the near future. Law enforcement & firefighting services accounted as the second largest application and is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022. Other applications are also anticipated to fuel growth of global flame resistant market in the near future.

Competitive Insights

Asia Pacific accounted as the fastest growing region for global flame resistant fabrics market. Growing oil & gas and chemical industries in the region is the major factor driving the growth of flame resistant fabrics market in the region. Europe accounted as the largest market for global flame resistant market followed by North America. Growing demand from the electronics and chemical industries in the region has led to high demand for flame resistant fabrics in the market. Stringent government regulations are another major factor driving growth of global flame resistant fabrics worldwide. Other regions such as Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World are also projected to fuel high demand for flame resistant fabrics during the forecast period from 2015 to 2022.

Browse the full report with ToC at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/flame-resistant-fabrics-market

Key Trends

Industrial Protective Clothing

Safety in commercial spaces

Increasing demand from oil & gas and chemical industries

Opportunities from increasing research & development activities for bringing down product prices

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Purpose of the Report

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Phase I – Empirical Phase

1.4.2 Phase II – Analytical Phase

1.4.3 Phase III – Dissemination Phase

1.4.4 Approach Adopted

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Flame Resistant Fabrics Market

2.2 Global Flame Resistant Fabrics Market, By Application

2.3 Global Flame Resistant Fabrics Market, By Geography…