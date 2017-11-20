United States 20-11-2017. Japan Wifi Buddy is the leading company gladly provides best pocket Wifi facility in Japan for English speaking tourists. It has recently introduced its new Diamond Package with group discounts. Although, it has three different plans for internet users but Diamond package is one with unlimited features. It is perfect for people who cannot even think about living without internet. Apart from this, the businessmen who need to access their emails or need to perform their official tasks during their stay in Japan consider renting pocket Wifi in Japan.

A fast speed internet during your trip in Japan can be ultimate thing if you want to enjoy your trip at the fullest. Pocket Wifi device has endless benefits and it works similarly as your broadband or Wifi works at home. You can use it for any purpose as it is completely secure to use and you can even protect it with password. For Diamond Japan Wifi rental plan, Japan Wifi Buddy provides special discounts to large groups.

Here at Japan Wifi Buddy, you will be able to get special discount on Diamond Package and percentage of discounts is:

• If you want to connect 5+ devices then you will get 10% discount

• If you want to connect 10+ devices then you will get 12% discount

• If you want to connect 20+ devices then you will get 15% discount

These discounts are provided by Japan Wifi Buddy just to help your whole group to stay connected. If you are really willing to get such discounts then make sure you book your Jaapn Wifi rental from Japan Wifi Buddy. The pocket Wifi routers it provide you are really ideal to meet the needs of tourists in Japan.

