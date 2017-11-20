China; 20, November 2017: Customers can now purchase quality sneakers from supreme brands at cheap prices from the online store of Kingbigsneakers. The online store has an impressive collection of Adidas Yeezy shoes, Air Max shoes, Air Jordan shoes and lots more. Available at a discount of up to 35%, one can grab a pair of stylish sneakers at a reduced price.

According to the spokesperson of kingbigsneakers, they have the discount Yeezy Boost collection for with a series of Yeezy Boosts, available in various styles and different color choices. The collection includes different sizes for both men and women. These sneakers are more popular for their functional silhouette that is a unique combination of a woven Primeknit upper the Boost midsole. The Boost midsoles of the shoes are of full length and wrapped in a TPU casing.

The spokesperson maintains that these are limited edition sneakers and available directly from Adidas and a very few big retailers. Customers can now get the complete range of the Yeezy Boosts, including the most sought after, Yeezy Boost 350 V2 at yeezys.cc. The online store brings the complete color choices for the fans of 350 V2 series of sneakers, including Core Black, Beluga Orange, Zebra White, Black Charcoal, Purple and others. The woven black Primeknit upper with its matching black Primeknit upper is the prime attraction of the 350 V2 sneaker that drew the attention of the athletes, soccer players and others as soon as it was launched in 2017.

The online store also brings an incredible selection of Air Jordan sneakers, available in a number of color choices, including black/red/white, navy/white, black/gold and so on. These shoes are available in different sizes and one can rest assured of getting the best prices for each pair they choose from the online store. The spokesperson maintains that they ship the ordered product within 48 hours, and it reaches customers in a timely manner. One can check the complete range of premium quality sneakers available at discount prices by visiting the website https://www.yeezys.cc

About Kingbigsneakers:

Kingbigsneakers is a professional YEEZY shoes wholesaler, and they bring all products for customers from factories directly. The online store focuses to offer customers the best quality shoes at very low prices. At the same time, they never stop making efforts on the timely after-sale service and fast global shipping via DHL.

For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Kingbig

Telephone: +8617361039872 (whatsapp)

Email: kingbigsneakers@gmail.com

Website: https://www.yeezys.cc

Company: Kingbigsneakers