In this report, the United States Charging Pile Market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

• The West

• Southwest

• The Middle Atlantic

• New England

• The South

• The Midwest

with sales volume, revenue value, market share and growth rate of Charging Pile in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast.

United States Charging Pile market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Charging Pile sales volume, price, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• Charge Point

• Nissan

• Mitsubishi

• XJ Electric Co.,Ltd

• NARI Technology Co.,Ltd

• Honda

• Toyota

• SHEN ZHEN AUTO ELECTRIC POWER PLANT CO.,LTD

• HOPE NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY INC

• WAN MA GROUP

• Shaihai Potevio Energy Science and Technology Co.,Ltd

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• by Product

• Altering Current Charging Pile

• Direct Current Charging Pile

• by Type

• Public Charging Pile

• Special Charging Pile

• SelfUse Charging Pile

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Charging Pile for each application, including

• Government

• Public Parking

• Shopping Malls Parking Lot

• Private Areas

• Other

Table of Contents

United States Charging Pile Market Report 2017

1 Charging Pile Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Charging Pile

1.2 Classification of Charging Pile by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Charging Pile Market Size Sales Volume Comparison by Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 United States Charging Pile Market Size Sales Volume Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.2.3 Altering Current Charging Pile

1.2.4 Direct Current Charging Pile

1.3 United States Charging Pile Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Charging Pile Market Size Consumption and Market Share Comparison by Application 2012-2022

1.3.2 Government

1.3.3 Public Parking

1.3.4 Shopping Malls Parking Lot

1.3.5 Private Areas

1.3.6 Other

1.4 United States Charging Pile Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Charging Pile Market Size Value Comparison by Region 2012-2022

1.4.2 The West Charging Pile Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.3 Southwest Charging Pile Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Charging Pile Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.5 New England Charging Pile Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.6 The South Charging Pile Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.7 The Midwest Charging Pile Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.5 United States Market Size Value and Volume of Charging Pile 2012-2022

1.5.1 United States Charging Pile Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

1.5.2 United States Charging Pile Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2022

2 United States Charging Pile Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Charging Pile Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.2 United States Charging Pile Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.3 United States Charging Pile Average Price by Players/Suppliers 2012-2017

2.4 United States Charging Pile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Charging Pile Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Charging Pile Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Charging Pile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Charging Pile Sales Volume and Revenue Value by Region 2012-2017

3.1 United States Charging Pile Sales and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

3.2 United States Charging Pile Revenue and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

3.3 United States Charging Pile Price by Region 2012-2017

