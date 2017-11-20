ComplianceBridge® today announced that the former CEO of Talyst, Carla Corkern, has been elected to the board of directors.

“Carla’s successful background in high technology and the healthcare field will be an extremely valuable addition to the ComplianceBridge board,” stated Bill Harrison, ComplianceBridge CTO and Founding Partner.

Fresh from her role at Talyst, Ms. Corkern brings over 20 years of experience to ComplianceBridge. She has built several highly-successful technology companies in such industries as diverse as healthcare, supply chain, content management, and computer security.

She served as the Chief Operating Officer of Vykor Inc., Renton, WA., where she managed software development, customer support, training, and professional services. Ms. Corkern worked at Netegrity, Bellevue, Wash. where she served as General Manager of portal business. She headed professional services and training at DataChannel, Inc., also in Bellevue, Wash. She founded ISOGEN International, Dallas, a provider of high-end content-management systems and served as its President. Ms. Corkern served as a Director of Cogito, Inc., is currently on the board of Novuson Surgical, and has been an Outside Director of ModSys International Ltd. since April 11, 2013.

Corkern is also active in many charitable organizations, and serves on the Girl Scouts of Western Washington’s Board of Directors. A strong advocate of women seeking technology careers, she was awarded the distinction of Puget Sound Business Journal Woman of Influence and named one of the 100 Top Women in Seattle Tech.

Carla holds a B.S. in Technical Communication from Louisiana Tech University and conducted graduate work at Southern Methodist University.

ComplianceBridge is a privately held SaaS software company in Cupertino, CA whose flagship TotalCompliance® suite of products features Policy and Procedure Management and Risk, Audit and Assessment Management. Visit www.compliancebridge.com to find out more.

