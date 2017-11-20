Water is a vital and essential ingredient for the living being specifically for humankind, as in humans eighty percent of the body is acquired by water. Water that is consumed specifically for the drinking purpose in a material molded volume (bottle) is termed as bottled water. The main originating sources for bottled water are the natural reservoirs such as rivers, ponds, and other water storage facilities. Sadly when comprising all the sources of the water bodies globally, the maximum quantity of the water is polluted mainly owing to microbiological bacteria and viruses, chemicals, and other dissolving impurities. Bottled water is a pure alternative to the drinking water solution due to its various reliable purification procedures.

The global bottled water market is widely segmented based on product type as carbonated bottle water, flavored bottled water, still bottle water, and functional water bottle. Further based on the type of material used for making the bottle, the global market is classified as polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and glass bottles. On the basis of the purchasing source, the global bottled water is segmented as hypermarket, grocery stores, food serving places, clubs, and at many sources.

Increasing demand from rising population and inefficient water supply management in certain residential areas are driving the global bottled water market. Rising trend for healthy lifestyles and wide utilization of bottled water for activities such as trekking and other sports activities are the major factors responsible for the high demand of the bottled water in the market. In addition, high investments owing to potential demand and new companies emerging into the bottled water sector are key factors augmenting the growth of the market. Rising awareness among the consumers about consuming healthy alternatives such as flavored water rather than carbonated soft drinks is also a reason for the change in consumer preferences, thus boosting the demand for the bottled water sub products. However, the large amount of plastic waste generated in terms of bottles which is non-degradable by nature may act as a restraining factor hampering the market growth in future.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is leading the global bottled water market and is anticipated to retain its influence in future mainly owing to rising population and high demand from India and China. Latin America is also anticipated to grow at a rapid pace owing to the setup of bottled water manufacturing facilities on a large scale in this region.

Some of the major players dominating the global bottled water market are Mountain Valley Spring Company, Groupe Danone, PepsiCo Inc., Suntori Beverage & Food Ltd., Unicer—Bebidas SA, Grupo Vichy Catalan, Nestle Waters, Icelandic Water Holdings ehf, The Coca Cola Company, and CG Roxane, LLC.

Bottled Water Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

