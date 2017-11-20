Newark, Delaware, USA; 20, November 2017: For many years now, AccessFormula has been keeping countless readers and users who log in at the checkinhere.org site (the online platform where the blogs are updated) informed about the different types of access control systems that have been used for monitoring access or entry in specialized areas and zones. Starting from the time-established mechanical keys and door locks to the electronic control systems to the state-of-the-art home/office automation systems that exploit internet technology, AccessFormula blog-posts have kept everybody updated. The blogs have kept users posted about the modus operandi of the various access control systems, about the superiority of the systems that use biometric access control technology, and so on.

The contactless smart card technology is a mechanism that makes good use of biometric facets. Talking about biometrics, the subject has to do with the physical or biological features of a person that invariably tends to be exclusive and singular. To drive home the point, a person’s fingerprint or thumb impression, retinal image or hand geometry are only one of its kind and will not match with any other person. And the contactless smart card takes advantage of this specific aspect in allowing a person to access to a car parking lot, office, militarized zone, and so on. E-tag cards used by visitors make use of 13.56 MHz RF and also connect with Secura Trick programmed cards and other kinds of contactless encoded cards complying with ISO 15693 global specifications.

Vendors and manufacturers of magic quadrant network access control modules have started to promote their products based on their integration and compatibility capacities A craze associated with portable digital devices like smartphones and tabs termed as BYOD (bring your own device) has brought about a massive transformation in the market for network access control systems. Though the original driver of the magic quadrant access control process was meant to make Windows PCs user-friendly, the chief chauffeur is presently controlling the accessibility aspect of handheld/portable gadgets. Nowadays, manufacturers and retailers of access control systems are taking advantage of magic four corners of network access control for adjusting to the heterogeneous endpoints’ environments as well as figure out which tools will work best for enabling users to gain network access.

Emphasizing about access control technologies, basically there are two broad categories-logical and physical. Physical access control technology is used to the hilt for gaining restrictive access to physical spaces or enclosures including but not limited to laboratories, nuclear testing sites, IT workstations, control rooms, and so on. On the other hand, logical control technique is primarily used for gaining effective access to LANs and WANs and all the associated system dossiers, and data. To put it specifically, access control technology best serves the purpose when one needs to make use of the resources in a computerized environment or setting.

