New Delhi, 19th November, 2017 – The East edition of India Today Conclave promises to be a power packed event with Chief Ministers and top ministers, legends of cinema and icons from sports, all on one platform. The two day conclave will be happening in Kolkata on 24th and 25th Nov 2017.

With every passing year, the India Today Conclave has become bigger and better. Buoyed bythe success of India Today Conclave South, India Today Conclave megabrand shines its light this time on the East and promises an elite gathering where it isready to set a new gold standard in summits.

India Today Conclave East is going to exploreareas of politics, art, culture and sports. The biggest names in sports, cinema and politics come together to share, discuss and critique the burning questions faced by the Eastern States.As a forum, India Today Conclave aspires to unite the common voice of these states and promote culture, politics, entertainment and investment growth, in line with the states’ and the Centre’s socio-economic development agenda. Chief ministers, icons from sports and cinema will be on stage telling their stories.

Announcing the event, Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group said, “As a group we have always believed in democratic dissemination of information. With our credibility to host some of the biggest events in the country, we are bringing our flagship event to the East this time. We are ready to deliver an unforgettable experience through the conclave.”

The event will be attended by leaders and stalwarts, among them Mamata Banerjee, Sarbananda Sonowal, Sourav Ganguly, Rani Mukerji, Prosenjit Chatterjee and many more.