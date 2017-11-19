Dubai, 19 November 2017 – Eton Institute is giving away up to 50% off all language courses on 21st November 2017 starting at 12:01 am (UAE local time). Exclusively for online bookings, the UAE’s biggest language sale will last for 24 hours only.

“A part and parcel of our vision is providing our learners the most convenient means to accessible quality learning. The Online Flash Sale will offer a wide selection of skill development courses through languages, bringing them closer to better opportunities, faster career growth and more enriching travels and cultural getaways,” commented Romina Mahtani, CEO at Eton Institute.

The exclusive discounts apply to Group Courses, including English and Arabic Express, Kids and Teens Courses, Exam Preparation Courses (IELTS, Cambridge English, DELE, CILS and ÖSD), CELTA and TESOL Courses and Business English. On-the-go learners will be thrilled to know that LiveOnline Courses and Self-Study Online Courses powered by Cudoo® are also included in the 24 Hr. Online Sale.

“If you are passionate about languages, you would not want to miss the online sale 21st November. The Flash sale offers attractive prices and is also an opportunity to reach a new milestone before the year ends,” added Romina.

Eton Institute’s courses are designed to meet internationally recognized CEFR (Common European Framework of Reference for Language) standards and are EAQUALS-accredited ensuring the delivery of quality learning.

Don’t miss any updates about the sale and discount details: visit etoninstitute.com.