CMR Group of Institutions today awarded Scholarships worth at least Rs 20 lakh to 179 of its students for various achievements in 2017-18. Of this, 149 students won Merit Scholarships, 15 students were awarded the CMR Sports Scholarships and 15 were given the Leadership Scholarships. The scholarships are awarded annually on the eve of the institution’s Founder’s Day. This year, the institution is also celebrating its silver jubilee anniversary.

Speaking at the occasion Chief Guest Sri. R. Roshan Baig, Hon’ble Minister of Infrastructure, Urban Development, Information and Haj, Government of Karnataka, said “The need of the hour is quality of education. We need bright students to come out of institution, who can further lead the country.’’

Awarding Sports scholarships Sri. A. B. Subbaiah, Olympian, Arjuna Awardee, Ex- Captain Indian Hockey Team, said, “Work hard, be disciplined and dedicated towards your goal, there is no shortcut for success.’’

Sri. D. Kupendra Reddy, Hon’ble Member of Parliament graced the occasion. Mr. K. C. Ramamurthy, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Chairman CMR Group of Institutions & CMR University; Dr. Sabitha Ramamurthy, President CMR Jnanadhara Trust & Chancellor, CMR University; CMR Family; Trustees; Board of Governors were also present at the event.