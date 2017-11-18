Goa Institute of Management (GIM) is organizing a Seminar on the EFFECTS OF DEMONETISATION ON BUSINESS & THE ECONOMY on Nov 28th, 2017 between 9.15 AM to 12.45 PM in Vivanta by Taj- Panaji, Goa. The agenda is to deliberate extensively on the positive and the negative effects of demonetization both in the short and the long run and to pass on the learnings to the policymakers and the industry captains. The target audience is a mix of industrialists/businessmen, professionals and academics.

GIM has lined up four highly acclaimed and knowledgeable experts on the subject of Demonetisation as keynote speakers. They are: Mr. R. Gandhi, Former Deputy Governor, RBI and the official in charge of Operation Demonetisation, Dr. Omkar Goswami, Founder & Chairperson, Corporate & Economic Research Group, Dr. C. Rammanohar Reddy, Former Editor, Economic and Political Weekly and Dr. Arun Kumar, Formerly with the Jawaharlal Nehru University and currently Malcolm Adiseshaiah Chair Professor, Institute of Social Sciences, New Delhi. Besides the keynote addresses, there would also be a panel discussion on the subject moderated by Prof. Anand Teltumbde of GIM. The event would be chaired by Mr. Nasser Munjee Chairman, Board of Governors, GIM.

For registration and other details, please contact Prof. Divya Singhal (divyasinghal@gim.ac.in)/Prof. Vithal Sukhathankar (visukh@gim.ac.in)/Prof. Ram (9380242705 & ram@gim.ac.in). AJIT PARULEKAR DIRECTOR