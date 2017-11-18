The objective of the seminar is to create awareness among the academic influencers of children on the key social issues, which may create hindrances for child development. The agenda of the conclave is focused on various tools to manage behavioral aspect of a child in the journey of growth. The conclave will be attended by 250 participants including School Principals; Management team of the schools, Student Counselors & Psychologists, Senior Teachers, Government Officials and other educators in the country.
