Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co. is a family owned and managed electrical supplies’ distributor that has been operating in West Grove, Pennsylvania for more than one and a half decades. Recently the company appreciated its customers’ unwavering shopping loyalty since it opened shop in February, 2000 with a range of heavily discounted electrical and telecom products from the biggest brands in the industry.

Photon Communications has always been considered a trendsetter in the electrical and communications industry. The company hit the headlines earlier this year when it refurbished its official website and then relaunched it with a surprise feature: a fully stocked, fully secure, and fully functional online shop. This innovative addition allows its customers to enjoy round-the-clock shopping experiences with favorable payment, shipping, and delivery options. This time the customer-oriented firm has outdone itself by adding a one-of-a-kind “Specials” link to its online catalog with the sole aim of posting product discounts and other customer rewards there. Users can easily access the new section by clicking on its link, which is featured on the “Catalog/Shop” tab at the top of the homepage.

Despite its recent launch, the section is already replete with rewarding sales goodies including an assortment of newly launched electrical and telecommunications materials, supplies and equipment from some of the most reputable brands in the industry like Burndy. These products are quite cheap as compared to the prevailing market rates; implying substantial price cuts or discounts. And as if this is not enough incentive to shop on the site, Photon Communications promises even more competitive offers including an upcoming referral program where users will earn gifts and coupons through affiliate marketing, which will all be posted on this page. The page will also feature testimonials and personal reviews from past clients to highlight the company’s untarnished reputation to prospective clients. They can be followed at http://www.tupalo.co/west-grove-pennsylvania/photon-communications-and-electrical-supply-co

Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co., a certified Women Business Enterprise, is headed by Emma Raner its President/CEO and Rod Raner its COO. Since its inception 17 years ago, the company has always credited its massive success and widespread popularity to its founding values of “honesty, integrity, respect, excellence, communication and teamwork.” Reviews for the company may be seen at https://www.google.com/maps/place/Photon+Communications+Inc/@39.8259619,-75.878919,15z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x95c9b09c00d80764!8m2!3d39.8259619!4d-75.878919

Contact:

Emma Raner

Company: Photon Communications & Electrical Supply Co.

Address: 27 Commerce Boulevard # 1, West Grove, PA 19390

Phone: (855) 878-1919

Email: sales@e-photon.com

Website: https://www.e-photon.com/