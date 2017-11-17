Ayan Dharod, Arya’s seven-year-old younger brother, completes the narration with his meaningful drawings and illustrations

Mumbai, 17th October: Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company, has published a unique book Clumsy Diaries written by a 10-year-old, Arya Dharod. The book is an autobiography of Clumsy – an African dog.

Arya Dharod decided to write a story on the life of a wild dog after returning from his South African holiday in October 2016. The book was inspired by his ten-day stay in the private game reserves of &Beyond Ngala and &Beyond Phinda, and being ‘out in the wild’ for ten hours each day.

There are many stories based on the cat family ranging from those about Shere Khan, the Tiger to Simba the Lion to the Pink Panther and Cat Woman, but young Arya has taken a different route and narrated the story of a dog.

Clumsy Diaries narrates the life and journey of Clumsy, describing various life incidents from his life. In this book, Clumsy takes the readers through his journey, talks about various phases of his life—from his birth to death out in the jungles of Africa and beyond. Clumsy’s emotions, challenges, wins, near misses, relationships, thoughts and not the least, dreams will surely touch readers’ heart.

The beautiful illustrations and drawings, created by Ayan Dharod, make the stories come alive. Through this book, the author wants to convey that a dog’s life is in no way less eventful than a human’s life.

Clumsy Diaries is currently available on Notion Press bookstore, Amazon, and Flipkart. Grab a copy of the book and cherish the detailed intricacies as well as the highs and lows of The Life of an African Wild Dog through Arya’s very own eyes.

About the author: Arya Dharod, ten years old, lives with his parents and grand-parents in Hyderabad, India. He is currently in Grade 6 at Indus International School.

Arya has been an avid reader from a very young age and developed a flair for writing from the age of seven. His passions include watching movies, trying out Indian cuisine,and chilling out with family. He loves learning about any subject under the sun.

The book has been handwritten and edited by Arya, after returning from their South African holiday in October 2016. Ayan Dharod, seven years old, is Arya’s younger brother. He attends Grade 2 in the same school. He is equally passionate about reading and loves watching movies. Besides, he loves arts, drama, running, and spending time with his brother.