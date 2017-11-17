San Diego, CA, USA; 16, November 2017: Prestige Locksmith a local San Diego locksmith has announced that it will be providing all kinds of locksmith services to the local residents round the clock. The company has proudly announced that its team of qualified and professional locksmiths will reach any doorstep in all of the San Diego metropolitan area and surroundings within 30 minutes of a phone call (most instances). This one of a kind service offered to the local San Diego residents and will ease the lives of people and businesses …along with the car owners 24/7.

“Our trained team of San Diego 24 hour locksmiths will be there to help everyone in the area in that unfortunate hour of emergency when your locks break down.” Said the representative of Prestige Locksmith while talking about the services offered by the company. “Besides unlocking the doors, we also offer a number of other lock and key related services including repairing and replacement of locks.” The rep. added. The services cover business, commercial, residential, vehicular and all other areas where locks can cause a problem at any unfortunate moment.

The key areas focused by Prestige Locksmith’s new 24 hour locksmith services include lock repair, lock changing, lock breaking, key making and duplication of keys, etc. The best feature offered by the company is time because in a city like this, rapid response time is everything. With an experience spanning over half a decade, these services are trusted and valued very high by the residents and the user reviews, testimonials and feedback about these services have been phenomenal. Everyone, particularly women and students who often forget their keys have been extremely grateful.

