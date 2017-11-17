For transportation industry, an all-in-one solution has been designed and developed by SerpentCS- Odoo Fleet Management System. Keeping in mind all the basic operations and advanced needs of transportation industry, the Odoo FMS is developed with an inventive approach. The Odoo Fleet Management System offers distinct advantage of centralized management along with seamless operations using superior modular architecture.

The system ensures to be Vehicle Management Partner through all stages of transportation needs. It offers-

Streamlined transportation vehicle management needs

Easy tracking and analysis of fleet operations

Maintaining log of entire vehicle history

Contract management when vehicle given on rent/lease

Easy configuration of fleet services

Manual entry of Odometer & Fuel Log

BI reports for efficient business decisions

Considering all important stages in mind, the SerpentCS’s OpenERP/Odoo FMS offers a systematic approach, right from vehicle registration to generating BI reports for analyzing the performance of vehicles. So presenting the detailed approach and functionalities offered by Odoo Fleet Management-

1. Vehicle registration

Let’s you enter vehicle data and generates unique vehicle id.

Helps to view entire vehicle status and service details from the scratch.

Allow you to view entire sales & purchase history and complete lifecycle of vehicle

2. Vehicle odometer reading and vehicle fuel log entry

Allows manual entry for each odometer reading

Let’s you monitor and report vehicle fuel expense

Each and every fuel transactions are manually recorded and report in case of suspicious fuel consumption

3. Work order generation

Helps you with periodic maintenance of vehicle and offers preventive maintenance

Service repair request can be made for particular damage and view entire vehicle repair history

4. Vehicle on rent

View rental contract of rented vehicle right from its rental confirmation to payment information

The contract can be canceled and amount can be refunded at any time

5. Vehicle write-off entry

List of vehicles whose life-cycle ends

Either the vehicle has have some major damage or gets scraped-out or is in state of no use

The reason of write-off is also mentioned after approval from authorized person

6. Report generation

Generate reports as per the requirements for- particular vehicle search, work order of vehicle, repair line summary and vehicle change history

Thus, with the aim of offering entire transportation services, SerpentCS Odoo Fleet Management System can be considered as one of the best solutions for your requirements and demands.

