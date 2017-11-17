Preference among consumers about the benefits of non-surgical skin tightening procedures is growing, which is resulting into the growth of the market globally. According to the report, non-surgical skin tightening market is likely to grow at over 4% CAGR during the forecast period and surpass US$ 500 Mn in revenues. These insights are according to a new research report added to the vast database of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The report is titled “Non-Surgical Skin Tightening Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” and gives readers credible insights on the future of non-surgical skin tightening procedures during the forecast period.

The report offers key insights and analysis on the growth of the non-surgical skin tightening market, highlighting the strategies adopted by key companies to consolidate their position. A number of people are preferring non-surgical skin tightening procedures as there is a high level of reluctance to go under the knife. Effectiveness of non-surgical skin tightening procedures is also growing, owing to which adoption among end-users is also growing. However, the advantages surgical procedures have over non-surgical procedures is that the former give instant results, whereas it takes time before results of non-surgical procedures are visible.

Dermatology clinics continue to be one of the leading end-users of non-surgical tightening products. Adoption of non-surgical skin tightening procedures is likely to remain steady throughout the forecast period, however, rising preference for carrying out these procedures in beauty clinics is likely to eat into the revenue share of dermatology clinics.

Laser-based devices are likely to be one of the most attractive product segments in the global non-surgical skin tightening market. Laser-based devices are widely preferred by dermatology clinics and beauty clinics, as the procedures are easy to be carried out using these procedures. In addition to laser-based devices, demand for RF devices is also rising steadily, as FDA has been approving a large number of RF devices for removal of wrinkles. Preference for ultherapy, also known as high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy, is also gaining steady traction among end-users.

North America is the largest market for non-surgical skin tightening products globally, followed by Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). These regions are likely to provide numerous growth opportunities to manufacturers during the forecast period. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Cutera Inc., Cynosure, Inc., Lynton Lasers Ltd., Solta Medical Inc., Fotona d.d., Sciton, Inc., Venus Concept Canada Corp., Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Lutronic Corporation, EL.En. S.p.A., and Alma Lasers, Ltd.

