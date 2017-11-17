Globally, health and wellness trend is taking shape, and the impact of its change in consumer attitude has been most prominent in the food and beverages sector. These changes have meant that demand for organic and natural health products have increased. Owing to the wide-ranging benefits of organic yogurt, its demand has been increasing steadily in end-use industries. According to a new research report added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the global organic yogurt market is likely to grow at a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period 2017-2022. The report is titled, “Organic Yogurt Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022” and offers comprehensive insights and analysis on how demand for organic yogurt is likely to shape up in the foreseeable future.

The health and wellness trend is one of the key factors that’s pushing the demand for organic yogurt globally. Availability of organic yogurt in different flavors and tastes is also contributing to its rising sales. Another key growth factors has been the positive coverage of organic yogurt in mainstream as well as health-related news sites. Dissemination of information on organic yogurt and its benefits has increased the consumer base of organic yogurt.

According to the research, Europe is likely to remain one of the leading markets for organic yogurt globally. High awareness among the consumer base about the benefits of eating organic yogurt is one of the key factors that is boosting adoption in Europe. Further, a number of well-known niche players in the organic yogurt marketplace are based in Europe, which has further led to strengthening of the market. On account of these factors, the Europe organic yogurt market is likely to reach a value of nearly US$ 5 Bn by the end of 2022.

Sales of organic yogurt occur through specialty stores, modern trade, convenience stores, traditional grocery stores, online stores, and other distribution channels. Among these sales through specialty stores account for a significant percentage of revenues. According to the research, sales through specialty stores are likely to remain robust throughout the forecast period.

Organic yogurt is available in various forms, but demand for spoonable yogurt is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. According to the research study, demand for spoonable yogurt is likely to account for over 60% revenue share of the global market. Sensing the opportunity in this segment, a number of players are focusing on increasing their product portfolio in this segment.

Some of the leading players profiled in the organic yogurt market include BJ’s Wholesale Club, Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Horizon Organic Holding Corp., Safeway Inc., Whole Foods Market Inc., Purity Foods, Inc., Ben & Jerry’s Homemade Inc., Kroger Co., Wallaby Yogurt Company, Inc., and Aurora Organic Dairy.

